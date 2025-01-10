Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic receiving coaching advice from Andy Murray at the Australian Open is like Lionel Messi teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo, three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev has claimed.

The partnership between old rivals Djokovic and Murray has been the talk of tennis ahead of the opening grand slam of the season and Medvedev believes it is great for the sport.

Murray revealed that he could not think of anything worse than coaching after retiring from tennis at last year’s Olympics, but could not say no to a surprise offer from Djokovic to join his team.

Djokovic is bidding for grand slam history with Murray in his corner ( Getty Images )

Djokovic, who is bidding to win a 25th grand slam in Melbourne but faces a tough draw, has praised Murray’s “tennis IQ” and says his former rival has a “unique perspective” on his strengths and weaknesses.

“The impact on Novak is tough to say,” said Medevedev. “The thing about coaching Novak, he’s so strong, that imagine he wins, is it because of Andy or because it’s Novak?

“I think it’s a great partnership in terms of everything, even like energy, like media-wise, tennis-wise, growing tennis. It’s great.

“Imagine if Messi would become the coach of Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be strange.”

Murray has said that he is ready to handle any frustrations from his player, with Djokovic known to vent at his coaching box when he is facing stressful situations on the court.

“I would think that I’d be one of the people that would maybe, hopefully, understand that side of things,” Murray told reporters in Melbourne.

“I know it’s not easy out there, and it’s stressful, and at times he’s going to want to vent towards his team and his box.

“Providing that he’s giving his best effort and trying as hard as he can, I’m absolutely fine with him expressing himself how he wants.”