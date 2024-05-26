Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka LIVE: French Open first round latest scores and updates

( Getty Images )

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray‘s potentially final French Open campaign gets underway this evening with a rematch against Stan Wawrinka.

The Scot, who has hinted that he may retire in the summer, is back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020 and looks to say farewell to a tournament where he was a defeated finalist in 2015.

He faces bad memories in facing Wawrinka who defeated him in the opening round here four years ago while also inflicting painful defeats on Murray in the semi-finals of the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Murray says it will be a “pleasure” to face Wawrinka, a 39-year-old former French Open champion and three-time grand slam winner.

He said: “It’s incredible that he’s still competing at the highest level at 39 years old and it’s great we get the opportunity to play each other again. It’s a good match for both of us. A pleasure to get to play against him in another slam.”

Follow all the action below plus get the latest tennis odds and tips right here: