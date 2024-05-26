Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka LIVE: French Open first round latest scores and updates
This tie is a repeat of the 2016 and 2017 French Open semi-finals and Murray will hope to finally defeat Wawrinka tonight
Andy Murray‘s potentially final French Open campaign gets underway this evening with a rematch against Stan Wawrinka.
The Scot, who has hinted that he may retire in the summer, is back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020 and looks to say farewell to a tournament where he was a defeated finalist in 2015.
He faces bad memories in facing Wawrinka who defeated him in the opening round here four years ago while also inflicting painful defeats on Murray in the semi-finals of the 2016 and 2017 editions.
Murray says it will be a “pleasure” to face Wawrinka, a 39-year-old former French Open champion and three-time grand slam winner.
He said: “It’s incredible that he’s still competing at the highest level at 39 years old and it’s great we get the opportunity to play each other again. It’s a good match for both of us. A pleasure to get to play against him in another slam.”
‘Low expectations and high hopes’ for Novak Djokovic at French Open
Novak Djokovic says he feels “embarrassed” at how low his expectations are at this year’s French Open.
The world number one, 24-time grand slam winner and defending champion has endured a turbulent build-up to Roland Garros.
He has yet to win a title all season, or even reach a final, and suffered recent defeats to Alejandro Tabilo – after being hit on the head by a spectator’s water bottle – and Tomas Machac.
Carlos Alcaraz banishes injury fears with dominant opening win at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off any injury fears as he tamed JJ Wolf to roar into the second round of the French Open.
The Spanish world number three’s participation at Roland Garros was in doubt after he pulled out of the Italian Open earlier this month due to an issue with his forearm.
But the two-time major winner was in no obvious discomfort as he bared his teeth by dropping just four games against American Wolf.
Naomi Osaka overcomes nerves to get off to winning start at French Open
Naomi Osaka overcame a bout of nerves to get off to a winning start at the French Open.
The former world number one from Japan needed a deciding set to beat Lucia Bronzetti in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Osaka seemed in line for a quick morning’s work when she breezed through the opening set.
French Open scrap farewell after Rafael Nadal says 2024 may not be his last
French Open organisers have scrapped a planned farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal after the 14-time champion revealed he may not quit this year after all.
The Spaniard, who turns 38 next week, was expected to retire at the end of the current season but said on Saturday that he was not certain that this year’s tournament would be his last.
“If I have to tell you it’s 100 per cent my last Roland Garros, sorry, but I will not, because I cannot predict what’s going on,” he said.
Rafael Nadal, the French Open and the uncertainty of the King’s last stand
The voice of Roland Garros, Marc Maury, is preparing for his big moment for what could be the final time. As the master of ceremonies on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the largest of the show courts at the French Open, part of Maury’s duties during the tournament is introducing the players as they make their way out on court. Most of the time, this is a straightforward assignment; many of the names slip by over the chatter of the afternoon crowds.
But when it comes to Rafael Nadal, Maury’s role is transformed into a performance; a goosebumps moment as his announcement builds to a powerful crescendo. As for all former winners, Maury does not just announce the number of French Open titles they have won, but enumerates the years as well. Maury’s voice is deep as it begins to rumble: “Champion de Roland Garros en deux mille cinq, deux mille six, deux mille sept, deux mille huit…”
Rafael Nadal, the French Open and the uncertainty of the King’s last stand
Is this the end? Nadal is not sure, but when the 14-time French Open champion is introduced ahead of his blockbuster first-round match against Alexander Zverev, Roland Garros will shake as if it is the last time
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK.
The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
What time is Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka?
The match has been selected for the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which means it will not start until after 7:15pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 26 May. It could start slightly later depending on the previous matches, with three scheduled for the afternoon session.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s French Open action as Andy Murray returns to Roland Garros for the first time since 2020.
He faces a difficult first round match against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka with the 39-year-old having fond memories of facing Murray at this tournament.
Wawrinka defeated the Scot in his last outing here four years ago and will be looking to do the same tonight. The action gets underway around 7.15pm and we’ll have the latest updates from throughout the evening so stick with us.
