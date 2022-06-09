Andy Murray LIVE: Stuttgart Open scores and latest updates from Alexander Bublik match today
Follow live updates and scores as Andy Murray faces Alexander Bublik at the Stuttgart Open
Follow live updates as Andy Murray continues his grass-court campaign against Alexander Bublik at the Stuttgart Open this afternoon. After skipping the French Open to concentrate on his Wimbledon preparations, Murray returned to action in reaching the Surbiton Trophy semi-finals last week but will be looking to step it up against the World No 44 Bublik in this second round match.
Murray dismissed the Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4 6-3 in the first round to get off to a winning start in Stuttgart but is set to face more of a challenge against Bublik, who defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 7-5 in his first round match, the player who Murray lost to in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy.
Murray and Bublik have already met twice this season, with both matches taking place on hard courts. Murray took the first meeting at the Rotterdam Open in February but the player from Kazakhstan got his revenge with a 7-6 6-3 win over the 35-year-old at Indian Wells in March.
“I thought I played some good tennis at times,” Murray said after his opening victory over O’Connell. “I didn’t serve my best today and obviously got off to a slow start, but once I got the break back in the first set I played some pretty good points. It was quite solid from there but yes, I would like to serve a bit better.” Follow live scores and updates fas Murray faces Bublik, below:
Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik
Speaking after his opening victory against O’Connell in Stuttgart, Murray said his decision to skip the French Open in order to concentrate on his grass-court preparations was paying off.
“In comparison to last year, I feel completely different,” Murray told the ATP. “Last year I was barely practising in the build-up to Queen’s, and when I was practising I was not moving [well]… I was not feeling good until about four days before Wimbledon, and then I actually felt fine. But my preparation was non-existent.
“This year I practised for three weeks on the grass, didn’t really have any physical issues that were stopping me in my preparation. I got a lot of matches last week, and hopefully some more in the next couple of weeks in the build-up to Wimbledon.”
Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik
Murray took plenty of inspriration from Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic’s deep runs at the French Open last week as the Scot seeks a tournament run at a grand slam for himself after coming back from injury
“I don’t know whether it is Rafa’s last run or not because he seems to be doing physically really well during the event, so I hope he is able to continue going for a while, but there are a few of the guys,” Murray said ahead of last week’s semi-finals.
“Cilic as well, he is someone I grew up with in the juniors and played a lot with. He has just made the semis of the French for the first ever time at 33 years old and is playing really well. I can take some inspiration from those guys.”
Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik
Andy Murray began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory over Australia's Christopher O'Connell.
The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season.
He lost the first three games to qualifier O'Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the second round.
Next up, Murray will take on seventh seed Alexander Bublik, who defeated American Denis Kudla, the Scot's conqueror in Surbiton.
Murray has won two of his three previous matches against Kazakh Bublik but lost their most recent clash in Indian Wells in March.
"I thought I played some good tennis at times," the 35-year-old reflected after his fourth win on grass this summer. "I didn't serve my best today and obviously got off to a slow start, but once I got the break back in the first set I played some pretty good points.
"It was quite solid from there but yes, I would like to serve a bit better."
Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik
The only other match currently taking place in Stuttgart, between Lorenzo Sonego and Jan-Lennard Struff, has been suspended - perhaps due to weather. That is likely to push Murray’s match back a little further.
Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik
Murray comes into today’s match with a 12-8 record for the year, with last week’s Surbiton Trophy helping to pad that statistic. Murray is up to 68th in the world and although it is his highest ranking since 2018, the 35-year-old will obviously be setting his sights much higher.
Stuttgart Open
Murray’s match will get underway very shortly on centre court in Stuttgart, after the No 4 seed Denis Shapovalov was shocked by the German player Oscar Otte 7-6 7-6 in his opening match.
That’s not a great result for Shapovalov and comes after he was knocked out of the French Open in the opening round. It means Murray’s second-round tie against Bublik will get underway shortly.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live updates of Andy Murray's match against Alexander Bublik at the Stuttgart Open.
Murray dismissed the Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4 6-3 in the first round to get off to a winning start in Stuttgart but is set to face more of a challenge against Bublik, who defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 7-5 in his first round match, the player who Murray lost to in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy.
