Follow live updates as Andy Murray continues his grass-court campaign against Alexander Bublik at the Stuttgart Open this afternoon. After skipping the French Open to concentrate on his Wimbledon preparations, Murray returned to action in reaching the Surbiton Trophy semi-finals last week but will be looking to step it up against the World No 44 Bublik in this second round match.

Murray dismissed the Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4 6-3 in the first round to get off to a winning start in Stuttgart but is set to face more of a challenge against Bublik, who defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 7-5 in his first round match, the player who Murray lost to in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy.

Murray and Bublik have already met twice this season, with both matches taking place on hard courts. Murray took the first meeting at the Rotterdam Open in February but the player from Kazakhstan got his revenge with a 7-6 6-3 win over the 35-year-old at Indian Wells in March.

“I thought I played some good tennis at times,” Murray said after his opening victory over O’Connell. “I didn’t serve my best today and obviously got off to a slow start, but once I got the break back in the first set I played some pretty good points. It was quite solid from there but yes, I would like to serve a bit better.” Follow live scores and updates fas Murray faces Bublik, below: