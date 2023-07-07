Who is in Andy Murray’s box on Centre Court at Wimbledon?
Ivan Lendl, Judy Murray and others are among the people supporting Murray from hos box during the tournament.
Andy Murray delighted British tennis fans as he rolled back the years at Wimbledon with a stirring comeback against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas late on Thursday evening, before the match was suspended due to the 11pm curfew with the Scot leading two sets to one.
The pair will play to a finish on Friday afternoon and, as usual, Murray will be cheered on by his box on Centre Court – containing his family and members of his coaching and support team, such as Ivan Lendl and Judy Murray.
The 36-year-old will often shout or chunter at his box during key moments of the match to gee himself up and maintain his focus, so it’s not a place for the faint-hearted
But exactly who is in Andy Murray’s box at Wimbledon?
Ivan Lendl
Ivan Lendl was a legendary player during the 1980s, winning eight grand slams, and first began coaching Murray in 2012. He helped the Brit break his grand slam drought and they linked up once more last year. Lendl is ice-cool and rarely shows any emotion in the box, a striking contrast to the heart-on-his-sleeve Murray.
Kim Murray
Andy’s wife Kim Murray, née Sears, is a regular presence in his box, cheering on her husband. The pair met in 2005, were married in 2015 and have four children together. Murray has said that his children aren’t particularly interested in watching his tennis matches, although they did surprise him by being in the crowd during his recent Nottingham Open final success. Kim is the daughter of highly-regarded tennis coach Nigel Sears, who also used to work for the Lawn Tennis Association.
Judy Murray
Andy’s mother Judy Murray is a well-known presence in the tennis world, having made her name as a coach. She is a regular, vocal presence in Andy’s box although during the start of his match against Tsitsipas she was watching her elder son, Jamie, win his men’s doubles match alongside partner Michael Venus on Court 1 before slipping in to support her younger child.
William Murray
Andy’s father William Murray is also a frequent supporter of his son in the Centre Court box. Although not in the spotlight as much as his ex-wife Judy, the three-time grand slam champion has always been vocal about the big role his dad has played on his tennis journey. William’ remarried in 2016 to long-term partner Sam Watson.
Jonny O’Mara
Murray started working with doubles specialist and long-time friend Jonny O’Mara this summer to help him prepare for the grass-court season and bring a new voice to his coaching team. O’Mara is a former grand slam quarter-finalist and is combining his coaching work for Murray with his men’s (alongside Liam Broady) and mixed (alongside Olivia Nicholls) campaigns this Wimbledon.
Matt Gentry
Murray’s long-time agent/manager Matt Gentry is usually in his box for big tournaments and this week is no different. Murray joined IMG back in March but took Gentry with him to the New York-based management agency, showing how strong their relationship is. The pair also co-founded 77 Sports Management together, which represents a number of footballers and formerly had a tennis division.
Leon Smith
Great Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has a long relationship with Murray and is often supporting him from the box, both in his scouting role as the head of the GB Davis Cup team and as a friend of the Scot. Smith initially coached Murray from the age of 11 to 15.
Shane Annun
Shane Annun is Murray’s long-term physio and his role has become even more important towards the back-end of the Brit’s career, especially after his hip surgery, to keep his body in as good a shape as possible.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies