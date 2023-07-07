Who is in Andy Murray’s box on Centre Court at Wimbledon?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray delighted British tennis fans as he rolled back the years at Wimbledon with a stirring comeback against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas late on Thursday evening, before the match was suspended due to the 11pm curfew with the Scot leading two sets to one.

The pair will play to a finish on Friday afternoon and, as usual, Murray will be cheered on by his box on Centre Court – containing his family and members of his coaching and support team, such as Ivan Lendl and Judy Murray.

The 36-year-old will often shout or chunter at his box during key moments of the match to gee himself up and maintain his focus, so it’s not a place for the faint-hearted

But exactly who is in Andy Murray’s box at Wimbledon?

Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl was a legendary player during the 1980s, winning eight grand slams, and first began coaching Murray in 2012. He helped the Brit break his grand slam drought and they linked up once more last year. Lendl is ice-cool and rarely shows any emotion in the box, a striking contrast to the heart-on-his-sleeve Murray.

Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray have worked together on and off since 2012 (REUTERS)

Kim Murray

Andy’s wife Kim Murray, née Sears, is a regular presence in his box, cheering on her husband. The pair met in 2005, were married in 2015 and have four children together. Murray has said that his children aren’t particularly interested in watching his tennis matches, although they did surprise him by being in the crowd during his recent Nottingham Open final success. Kim is the daughter of highly-regarded tennis coach Nigel Sears, who also used to work for the Lawn Tennis Association.

Kim is a regular presence in her husband’s box. (REUTERS)

Judy Murray

Andy’s mother Judy Murray is a well-known presence in the tennis world, having made her name as a coach. She is a regular, vocal presence in Andy’s box although during the start of his match against Tsitsipas she was watching her elder son, Jamie, win his men’s doubles match alongside partner Michael Venus on Court 1 before slipping in to support her younger child.

Judy Murray has been a huge help to her son throughout his tennis career (REUTERS)

William Murray

Andy’s father William Murray is also a frequent supporter of his son in the Centre Court box. Although not in the spotlight as much as his ex-wife Judy, the three-time grand slam champion has always been vocal about the big role his dad has played on his tennis journey. William’ remarried in 2016 to long-term partner Sam Watson.

William Murray (seated) talks to his son’s manager Matt Gentry at Wimbledon (Getty Images)

Jonny O’Mara

Murray started working with doubles specialist and long-time friend Jonny O’Mara this summer to help him prepare for the grass-court season and bring a new voice to his coaching team. O’Mara is a former grand slam quarter-finalist and is combining his coaching work for Murray with his men’s (alongside Liam Broady) and mixed (alongside Olivia Nicholls) campaigns this Wimbledon.

Jonny O’Mara (right) has been part of Murray’s coaching team this summer (Getty Images)

Matt Gentry

Murray’s long-time agent/manager Matt Gentry is usually in his box for big tournaments and this week is no different. Murray joined IMG back in March but took Gentry with him to the New York-based management agency, showing how strong their relationship is. The pair also co-founded 77 Sports Management together, which represents a number of footballers and formerly had a tennis division.

Leon Smith

Great Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has a long relationship with Murray and is often supporting him from the box, both in his scouting role as the head of the GB Davis Cup team and as a friend of the Scot. Smith initially coached Murray from the age of 11 to 15.

Leon Smith (centre) first coached Murray as a teenager and is now GB’s Davis Cup captain, while Shane Annun (right) is the Scot’s physiotherapist (Getty Images)

Shane Annun

Shane Annun is Murray’s long-term physio and his role has become even more important towards the back-end of the Brit’s career, especially after his hip surgery, to keep his body in as good a shape as possible.