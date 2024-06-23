Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Murray ruled out of potential Wimbledon swansong after back surgery

Murray faces around six weeks out, which also puts his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.

Jonathan Veal
Sunday 23 June 2024 12:53
Andy Murray has been ruled out of what could be his final Wimbledon due to back surgery (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray has been ruled out of what could be his final Wimbledon due to back surgery (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Andy Murray has been ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing back surgery on a spinal cyst.

The 37-year-old was hoping to make a farewell appearance at SW19 this summer but went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

He now faces around six weeks out, which also puts his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.

The ATP tweeted: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in