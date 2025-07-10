Amanda Anisimova knocks out top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Anisimova stunned world number one and title favourite Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Wimbledon final just two years after walking away from the sport.

The 23-year-old American kept her cool on a baking Centre Court to win a dramatic contest 6-4 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes and give her nephew a fourth birthday to remember.

Anisimova’s sister Maria and nephew Jaxon had flown over from the States earlier in the week to watch her quarter-final win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

It was the first tennis match Jaxon had been to, and the youngster might be invited to a few more after his auntie’s amazing win.

“This doesn’t feel real right now,” said Anisimova. “Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there.

“She’s an inspiration to me and so many other people.

“To come out on top and be in the final at Wimbledon is incredibly special.

“I have my beautiful family over there, my sister, nephew and brother-in-law. What a journey the last two weeks have been.”

Her win is all the more remarkable because Anisimova had to take an extended break from tennis in 2023 to prioritise her mental health.

“To be honest if you told me then I’d be in the final at Wimbledon I would not believe you,” she added.

“To be in this spot is not easy. To be in the final is indescribable.”

Anisimova took a cagey first set during which actor and cricket fan Stephen Fry dropped a regulation catch in the Royal Box from a Sabalenka top-edge.

It also featured two delays while spectators were taken ill in the heat on a sweltering Centre Court.

Sabalenka, who dutifully took over water and ice packs each time, had to serve to stay in the set after the second, and gave it away with a double-fault.

But the tension was palpable on both sides of the net and midway through the second set it was Anisimova who blinked, a double-fault handing over the break.

Sabalenka – playing in her 12th grand slam semi-final compared to Anisimova’s second, six years after her first – forced four set points on the American’s serve.

They were all repelled but the 27-year-old sprang back out of her chair with a confident hold, levelling the match with an ace.

Things looked ominous for Anisimova when Sabalenka, by now steering clear of her opponent’s lethal backhand, broke to love at the start of the decider.

But the 13th seed was not cowed and hit straight back in the next before a dreadful miss from Sabalenka, sending a simple put-away about six inches long, left Anisimova in sight of the finish line.

But on match point the backhand for once let her down, before Sabalenka dragged the set back on serve.

However, when Sabalenka overcooked a backhand Anisimova had three more match points and on the third, it was a forehand winner which sent her through to a first grand slam final and left young Jaxon beaming.