Wimbledon 2025 live: Swiatek takes on Bencic as Sabalenka goes up against Anisimova in semi-finals
The women’s semi-finals have arrived, with two big names aiming to set up a massive final
Day 11 at Wimbledon 2025 sees the semi-finals arrive in the women’s draw, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek capable of setting up a huge final.
Sabalenka, the world No 1, has been tested more than once this fortnight, forced to fight hard against British hope Emma Raducanu and coming from a set down to knock out doubles specialist Laura Siegemund in the fourth round. Still, Sabalenka obviously passed those tests, and they have brought the three-time grand slam champion to her third semi-final in SW19, where Amanda Anisimova awaits. The American, 23, is in her first Wimbledon semi-final and knows she faces a tricky challenge.
Meanwhile, Swiatek was in imperious form against Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday, getting through that quarter-final in straight sets. The former world No 1 and five-time major winner has improved significantly on grass, earning her a first Wimbledon semi-final, which comes against Belinda Bencic. The Swiss, 28, is also in her first Wimbledon semi-final, and she enters it off the back of a hard-fought win against 18-year-old star Mirra Andreeva.
These matches follow the men’s quarter-final action from Wednesday, when Jannik Sinner showed little sign of his elbow injury in dismissing Ben Shelton, while Novak Djokovic fought from behind to defeat 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli.
Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results from Wimbledon below.
Wimbledon 2025 live: Day 11 order of play
Here’s a look at the exact order of play across the key courts today.
Men’s doubles semi-finals will be played, as will the mixed doubles final, and men’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals!
Wimbledon 2025 live: Women’s semi-finals are upon us
Earlier today: Sinner’s elbow breaks Shelton’s heart
When dusk set over SW19 on Tuesday, a very real question was whether Jannik Sinner’s elbow would break his heart.
The world No 1, still recovering from the emotional annihilation of his French Open final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz, was tasked with recovering from injury in time for his Wimbledon quarter-final with Ben Shelton.
And when Sinner cancelled a practice on Tuesday, one day after falling and hurting his elbow in his lucky escape against an even-more-badly-injured Grigor Dimitrov, everyone wondered whether the Italian would play at all on Wednesday.
Boy, did he play.
Report from No 1 Court:
