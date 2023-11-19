ATP Finals LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner latest score and updates

✕ Close Sinner - Being 'brave' and 'intelligent' was key to statement win over Djokovic

Novak Djokovic bids for a record seventh ATP Finals title in a blockbuster showpiece against home favourite Jannik Sinner in Turin.

Djokovic secured an emphatic victory over young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Saturday and is now out for revenge against the 22-year-old Italian Sinner, who defeated the World No 1 in the group stages earlier this week.

Sinner has been in red-hot form in front of his home fans in Turin and is looking to win the biggest title of his career at the season-ending tournament. He beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals to continue his winning streak this week.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is targeting a record victory at the ATP Finals after a dominant season which has already seen the Serbian win three grand slam titles and secure the year-end World No 1 ranking.

Follow live updates from the ATP Finals title match between Djokovic and Sinner, below: