Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Novak Djokovic plays Stefanos Tsitsipas with tennis history on the line in Melbourne. Djokovic is aiming to join Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 22 grand slam titles, with what would be his 10th Australian Open victory. The Serbian was deported from Australia 12 months ago amid a political storm over his exemption for the Covid vaccine, but is now a win away from sealing a triumphant and historic return.

Tsitsipas, who has reached his first Australian Open final, faces one of the toughest tasks in sport as the Greek looks to end Djokovic’s winning streak in Melbourne. The 35-year-old has won his last 27 matches at the Australian Open and has won all nine of the finals he has played at the Rod Laver Arena. Tsitsipas’ previous grand slam final appearance came at the 2021 French Open, where Djokovic fought from two sets down to win the title.

Djokovic was caught up in fresh controversy earlier this week when his father was filmed with supporters of Vladimir Putin at Melbourne Park. Srdjan Djokovic, who missed his son’s semi-final win over Tommy Paul on Wednesday, has insisted he had unwittingly greeted the pro-Russian demonstrators. Djokovic said that his father did not intend to pose for photos with the group and explained he had mistaken them for Serbian fans.

