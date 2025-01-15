Australian Open LIVE: Draper vs Kokkinakis and Fearnley vs Cazaux score as Gauff beats Burrage
Six British players have reached the second round of the Australian Open for the first time as Fearnley and Draper look to go further
The Australian Open continues as Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley look to continue a strong start for British players by reaching the third round.
British No 1 Draper faces a blockbuster clash with Australian home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Fearnley - who beat Nick Kyrgios in his opening match - aims to continue his rise against Arthur Cazaux.
Meanwhile, Jodie Burrage gave World No 3 Coco Gauff a brief scare on Rod Laver Arena but fell to a straight-sets defeat. Burrage served to level the match but Gauff recovered to win the final four games of a 6-3 7-5 win.
Elsewhere, there was a major shock as last year’s runner-up and Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng was knocked out by Laura Siegemund. Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence with a 16th win in a row, while the win of the day belonged to Naomi Osaka after her comeback over Karolina Muchova.
Novak Djokovic dropped a set to Portuguese qualifier but the 10-time Australian Open champion recovered to win in four, while setting a new grand slam record. It was more straight-forward for Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed past Yoshihito Nishioka in just 81 minutes.
Australian Open: Jacob Fearnley 3-6 4-3 Arthur Cazaux*
There’s a very noisy section of French fans out on Court Six who are making quite the racket in support of their man Arthur Cazaux.
Jacob Fearnley is battling hard, though. He comes back from a break down at the start of the second set to level at 3-3.
He even had chances to break ahead but Cazaux found a stunning pass to save and then hold, much to the delight of his fans.
It’s finely poised.
Australian Open: SET! Jack Draper 6-7 6-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis
Here we go! Jack is back as Draper holds his serve to level the match at a set-all. The British No 1 passes a big test by getting back on level terms, and he has managed to quiten the crowd after Kokkinakis had the John Cain Arena rocking in the first hour or so.
Solid from Draper. From 3-3 in the second, he wins three games in a row to win the set.
The story, though, is that Kokkinakis went completely off the boil. The Aussie’s serve disappeared (his first serve falling from above 90 per cent to the mid-60s) and it made such a difference. Without being able to dictate, his winners fell to 10 and the unforced errors climbed to 13.
Draper was pretty similar to the first set. Consistency is key.
Australian Open: *Jack Draper 6-7 5-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis
Break! Jack Draper pumps his fist and Kokkinakis shrugs at the latest twist in this second set. Draper breaks but that was all on Kokkinakis’ racket. The Australian came into the net but Draper fired the backhand straight at him as the Australian dumped the volley into the net.
Draper now has the chance to serve for the set.
Australian Open: Coco Gauff 6-3 7-5 Jodie Burrage
Coco Gauff with a lot of praise for Jodie Burrage after reaching the third round of the Australian Open.
“It was tough, she was serving really well, I was trying to manage that honestly. She really stepped her level up midway through the second set, so I was trying to be offensive when I could.
“She was returning well and putting pressure on my serve, if I put anything short she was hitting a winner. I told myself to keep playing deep and on the offensive.”
Australian Open: Jack Draper 6-7 4-3 Thanasi Kokkinakis*
On the John Cain Arena, it’s almost as if we’re back where we were in the opening set. Thanasi Kokkinakis has found his fire after going 0-3 down, and Jack Draper will have to raise it again after letting the Australian off the hook,
Draper fires down two aces to get a hold. At least he is serving first in this second set, which could be key down the line if we’re getting closer to a tiebreak.
Australian Open: Coco Gauff 6-3 7-5 Jodie Burrage
GAME, SET AND MATCH!
Coco Gauff is through! The World No 3 defeats Jodie Burrage in straight-sets, but it was a great fight from the Briton - who missed almost all of last season due to injury.
There will be some regrets. Burrage had chances in the second set and led 5-3 with the chance to serve for a deciding set.
Gauff was struggling but errors from Burrage gave her the chance to fight on, and Gauff won the last four games in a row to squeak through.
“It was tough,” Gauff says. Burrage heads off court but will take a lot of heart from her showing on Rod Laver Arena.
Australian Open: Jack Draper 6-7 3-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*
Break! Kokkinakis comes alive again and produces a backhand winner past the advancing Draper to break back in the second set.
Stunning winner from Kokkinakis, but Draper could not keep the door closed after saving break point in the previous game.
Back on serve in the second.
Australian Open: *Coco Gauff 6-3 6-5 Jodie Burrage
Break! Ah, that’s nightmare stuff from Jodie Burrage, who makes back-to-back double faults on deuce, 5-5, handing Coco Gauff the break and the chance to serve for the match.
Gauff put herself in a great position with a defensive stand behind her backhand, turning defence into attack to fire the forehand past Burrage.
But the Briton has handed Gauff a gift with those double double faults and the American needs just one more game to reach the third round.
Australian Open: SET! Jacob Fearnley 3-6 Arthur Cazaux
Jacob Fearnley can’t stop Arthur Cazaux from taking the opening set, as the Frenchman eventually converts the early break that came about three hours ago and before the rain delay.
A chance to reset for Fearnley, though, now the disruption is hopefully over.
Australian Open: Coco Gauff 6-3 5-5 Jodie Burrage*
Gauff is looking very shaky right now on the Rod Laver Arena and the confidence has drained from her forehand and serve.
But she squeezes through to level the second set at 5-5, despite Burrage having a very good look at a forehand pass on 30-30.
That would have given her set point but Burrage could not find the winner and instead Gauff gets back on serve.
