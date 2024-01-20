Australian Open order of play and day 8 schedule with Novak Djokovic in action
Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are all in early action while Alex de Minaur headlines the night session
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue the defence of their Australian Open titles as the fourth round gets underway in Melbourne on the middle Sunday of the tournament.
After a couple of shaky performances in the earlier rounds, Djokovic returned to form with a statement straight-sets win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Friday as the Serbian extended his winning run at Melbourne Park to 31 victories in a row. The 36-year-old now takes on France’s Adrian Mannarino, who has won all three of his matches in five sets this week.
Sabalenka has been in ruthless form so far and thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0 to set up a fourth-round clash with America’s Amanda Anisimova, who has made an impressive return to the grand-slam stage this month. Anisimova has won four of her previous five matches against World No 2 Sabalenka, who is now favourite for the women’s title after the shock exit of Iga Swiatek.
The night session is headlined by home hero Alex de Minaur as the Australian faces the toughest test of his tournament so far against the fifth seed Andrey Rublev.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Sunday 21 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Magdalena Frech vs Coco Gauff
Not before 2:30am
Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino
From 8am
Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev
Margaret Court Arena
Not before 2:00am
Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 5:00am
Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov
John Cain Arena
Not before 2:30am
Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Mirra Andreeva vs Barbora Krejcikova
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies