Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue the defence of their Australian Open titles as the fourth round gets underway in Melbourne on the middle Sunday of the tournament.

After a couple of shaky performances in the earlier rounds, Djokovic returned to form with a statement straight-sets win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Friday as the Serbian extended his winning run at Melbourne Park to 31 victories in a row. The 36-year-old now takes on France’s Adrian Mannarino, who has won all three of his matches in five sets this week.

Sabalenka has been in ruthless form so far and thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0 to set up a fourth-round clash with America’s Amanda Anisimova, who has made an impressive return to the grand-slam stage this month. Anisimova has won four of her previous five matches against World No 2 Sabalenka, who is now favourite for the women’s title after the shock exit of Iga Swiatek.

The night session is headlined by home hero Alex de Minaur as the Australian faces the toughest test of his tournament so far against the fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Sunday 21 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Magdalena Frech vs Coco Gauff

Not before 2:30am

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino

From 8am

Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev

Margaret Court Arena

Not before 2:00am

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 5:00am

Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov

John Cain Arena

Not before 2:30am

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Mirra Andreeva vs Barbora Krejcikova

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)