Katie Boulter battled past American Caroline Dolehide to reach the second round of Australian Open qualifying.

The Briton prevailed 6-2 3-6 7-6 (10/5) in a match that lasted more than two hours.

Liam Broady suffered defeat though, despite a heroic effort, which forced Colombian Emilio Gomez to battle through in just short of three hours.

Gomez took the final three points of a tiebreaker to prevail 6-3 6-7 (4) 7-6 (10/7).

Broady had fought back from 3-1 down in the deciding third set to lose 4-3 but Gomez then broke back and each held serve as a second consecutive set went to a tiebreaker.

Broady’s defeat means that no British men have made it through qualifying with Ryan Peniston having been beaten 7-6 (5) 6-2 by Canada’s Alexis Galarneau a day after Paul Jubb went out in the opening round.

Jodie Burrage advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win over Australian Elysia Bolton and Yuriko Miyazaki saw off Hailey Baptiste of the United States 6-4 7-5.

However, there was defeat for Katie Swan, beaten 6-4 6-3 by Jessika Ponchet of France.