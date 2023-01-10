Australian Open qualifying: Katie Boulter advances as Liam Broady edged out in Melbourne
There were also wins for Jodie Burrage and Yuriko Miyazaki, but Ryan Peniston also lost, meaning no British men advanced
Katie Boulter battled past American Caroline Dolehide to reach the second round of Australian Open qualifying.
The Briton prevailed 6-2 3-6 7-6 (10/5) in a match that lasted more than two hours.
Liam Broady suffered defeat though, despite a heroic effort, which forced Colombian Emilio Gomez to battle through in just short of three hours.
Gomez took the final three points of a tiebreaker to prevail 6-3 6-7 (4) 7-6 (10/7).
Broady had fought back from 3-1 down in the deciding third set to lose 4-3 but Gomez then broke back and each held serve as a second consecutive set went to a tiebreaker.
Broady’s defeat means that no British men have made it through qualifying with Ryan Peniston having been beaten 7-6 (5) 6-2 by Canada’s Alexis Galarneau a day after Paul Jubb went out in the opening round.
Jodie Burrage advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win over Australian Elysia Bolton and Yuriko Miyazaki saw off Hailey Baptiste of the United States 6-4 7-5.
However, there was defeat for Katie Swan, beaten 6-4 6-3 by Jessika Ponchet of France.
