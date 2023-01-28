Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open women’s final, where a new champion will be crowned between either Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.
The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born in Moscow, said she was not treated like a grand slam winner following her Wimbledon win last summer but there will be no disputing her status if she can win a second major title on the Rod Laver Arena.
Sabalenka, meanwhile, put struggles with her serve and mentality behind her to enter the season in red-hot form. The Belarusian, who is the first grand-slam finalist to compete under a neutral flag, has won 10 matches in a row to start the year without dropping a set. The 24-year-old reached her first grand slam by defeating Magda Linette, in what was her first grand slam semi-final victory in three previous attempts.
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open women’s final, below:
Rybakina’s run to the final:
1st round: 7-5 6-2 vs Cocciaretto
2nd round: 6-2 6-1 vs Juvan
3rd round: 6-2 5-7 6-2 vs Collins (13)
4th round: 6-4 6-4 vs Swiatek (1)
Quarters: 6-2 6-4 vs Ostapenko (17)
Semis: 7-6 6-3 vs Azarenka (23)
Final: vs Sabalenka (5)
Elena Rybakina defeated grand slam champions Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time.
“I think it was a great challenge for me because for sure they have experience of winning Grand Slams, so it was nothing new for them,” she said.
“For me this time I would say it was a bit easier also compared to Wimbledon when I was playing for the first time quarters, semis, final.
“For sure they’re very experienced players. I knew that I have to focus on every point. I think in the end I did real well.”
Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction
In the clash of two big-hitting players, Sabalenka showed cleaner form and confidence from the baseline in the semi-finals. Rybakina has the edge in grand slam final experience and the huge weapon of her first will split the first two sets, but Sabalenka’s powerful game will be key in the decider.
What are the odds?
Rybakina: 6/5
Sabalenka: 8/11
The final will take place on Saturday 28 January and will start from 8:30am GMT.
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Good morning
