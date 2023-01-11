Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal has been named top seed in the men’s singles for the 2023 Australian Open, the first round of which starts on Monday 16 January.

With compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the world No1, currently sidelined through injury, the reigning champion of the first Grand Slam of the season tops the men’s list once more - while Iga Swiatek is No1 seed in the women’s singles.

Among the other notable names on the men’s list are Novak Djokovic at No4, back after being deported from Australia a year ago, top Brit Cameron Norrie at No11 and the combustible home favourite Nick Kyrgios at No20. For the women, meanwhile, Americans Jessica Pegula (No3) and Coco Gauff (No7) have been in impressive form.

However, last year’s champion Ashleigh Barty retired soon after her triumph in Melbourne, meaning a certainty for a new winner this time around.

Here are the seeded singles players for the Australian Open:

Men’s singles

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Casper Ruud

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas

4. Novak Djokovic

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

7. Daniil Medvedev

8. Taylor Fritz

9. Holger Rune

10. Hubert Hurkacz

11. Cameron Norrie

12. Alexander Zverev

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Pablo Carreno Busta

15. Jannik Sinner

16. Frances Tiafoe

17. Marin Cilic

18. Lorenzo Musetti

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Nick Kyrgios

21. Denis Shapovalov

22. Borna Coric

23. Alex de Minaur

24. Diego Schwartzman

25. Roberto Bautista Agut

26. Daniel Evans

27. Miomir Kecmanovic

28. Grigor Dimitrov

29. Francisco Cerundolo

30. Sebastian Korda

31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

32. Yoshihito Nishioka

(Getty Images)

Women’s singles

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Ons Jabeur

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Caroline Garcia

5. Aryna Sabalenka

6. Maria Sakkari

7. Coco Gauff

8. Daria Kasatkina

9. Veronika Kudermetova

10. Madison Keys

11. Paula Badosa

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Danielle Collins

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia

15. Petra Kvitova

16.. Anett Kontaveit

17. Jelena Ostapenko

18. Liudmila Samsonova

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova

20. Barbora Krejcikova

21. Martina Trevisan

22. Elena Rybakina

23. Zhang Shuai

24. Victoria Azarenka

25. Marie Bouzkova

26. Elise Mertens

27. Irina-Camelia Begu

28. Amanda Anisimova

29. Zheng Qinwen

30. Karolina Pliskova

31. Kaia Kanepi

32. Jil Teichmann

The final qualifying round matches are taking place across 11 and 12 January, before the main draw is made on Thursday.