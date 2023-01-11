Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic await draw as singles seeds confirmed at Australian Open
Iga Swiatek is top-seeded in the women’s singles, while Nadal is the men’s No1 with Carlos Alcaraz absent
Rafael Nadal has been named top seed in the men’s singles for the 2023 Australian Open, the first round of which starts on Monday 16 January.
With compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the world No1, currently sidelined through injury, the reigning champion of the first Grand Slam of the season tops the men’s list once more - while Iga Swiatek is No1 seed in the women’s singles.
Among the other notable names on the men’s list are Novak Djokovic at No4, back after being deported from Australia a year ago, top Brit Cameron Norrie at No11 and the combustible home favourite Nick Kyrgios at No20. For the women, meanwhile, Americans Jessica Pegula (No3) and Coco Gauff (No7) have been in impressive form.
However, last year’s champion Ashleigh Barty retired soon after her triumph in Melbourne, meaning a certainty for a new winner this time around.
Here are the seeded singles players for the Australian Open:
Men’s singles
- 1. Rafael Nadal
- 2. Casper Ruud
- 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas
- 4. Novak Djokovic
- 5. Andrey Rublev
- 6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
- 7. Daniil Medvedev
- 8. Taylor Fritz
- 9. Holger Rune
- 10. Hubert Hurkacz
- 11. Cameron Norrie
- 12. Alexander Zverev
- 13. Matteo Berrettini
- 14. Pablo Carreno Busta
- 15. Jannik Sinner
- 16. Frances Tiafoe
- 17. Marin Cilic
- 18. Lorenzo Musetti
- 19. Karen Khachanov
- 20. Nick Kyrgios
- 21. Denis Shapovalov
- 22. Borna Coric
- 23. Alex de Minaur
- 24. Diego Schwartzman
- 25. Roberto Bautista Agut
- 26. Daniel Evans
- 27. Miomir Kecmanovic
- 28. Grigor Dimitrov
- 29. Francisco Cerundolo
- 30. Sebastian Korda
- 31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- 32. Yoshihito Nishioka
Women’s singles
- 1. Iga Swiatek
- 2. Ons Jabeur
- 3. Jessica Pegula
- 4. Caroline Garcia
- 5. Aryna Sabalenka
- 6. Maria Sakkari
- 7. Coco Gauff
- 8. Daria Kasatkina
- 9. Veronika Kudermetova
- 10. Madison Keys
- 11. Paula Badosa
- 12. Belinda Bencic
- 13. Danielle Collins
- 14. Beatriz Haddad Maia
- 15. Petra Kvitova
- 16.. Anett Kontaveit
- 17. Jelena Ostapenko
- 18. Liudmila Samsonova
- 19. Ekaterina Alexandrova
- 20. Barbora Krejcikova
- 21. Martina Trevisan
- 22. Elena Rybakina
- 23. Zhang Shuai
- 24. Victoria Azarenka
- 25. Marie Bouzkova
- 26. Elise Mertens
- 27. Irina-Camelia Begu
- 28. Amanda Anisimova
- 29. Zheng Qinwen
- 30. Karolina Pliskova
- 31. Kaia Kanepi
- 32. Jil Teichmann
The final qualifying round matches are taking place across 11 and 12 January, before the main draw is made on Thursday.
