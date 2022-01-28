Top seed Ashleigh Barty will play Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday which could see the world number one go into the record books.

If Barty manages to defeat Collins she will become the first Australian to win in Melbourne since 1978. But it isn’t only Barty with a lot on the line as American Collins has made it to her first ever grand slam final.

The 28-year-old was over the moon with her achievement, saying: “It feels amazing. It’s been such a journey and it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s incredible to be on this stage and especially with the health challenges, I’m just so grateful. I couldn’t be happier.”

And Barty had similar feelings as she added: “It’s just incredible. I love coming out here and playing in Australia. I’m just happy that I get to play my best tennis here. Now I get the chance to play for a first title here. It’s unreal.”

But who is more likely to come out on top? Here’s all you need to know about the final.

When is it?

The final is expected to begin at around 8.30am GMT on Saturday 29 January on Rod Laver Arena.

How can I watch?

It will available to watch on Eurosport. Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app and the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.

If you’re not a Eurosport customer, you can also stream the action live on Discovery+ with a monthly sports pass.

Odds

Barty - 1/5

Collins - 19/5