Ashleigh Barty is aiming to become the first Australian to win a grand slam on home soil since 1978 when she takes on Danielle Collins in Saturday’s final.

The world No 1 has been in imperious form throughout the tournament and thrashed Madison Keys in their semi-final in just 62 minutes, with Barty’s record of having yet to drop a set staying intact.

Collins is somewhat of a surprise finalist, having never previously made it past the quarter-final stage at a grand slam, but the American was very impressive in a straight-sets victory over Iga Swiatek in her own semi-final.

It will take a far more momentous upset to derail Barty’s coronation, though.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the final:

When is it and what time does it start?

The final is expected to begin at around 8.30am GMT on Saturday 29 January on Rod Laver Arena.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The final will be broadcast live on Eurosport on TV and via BBC 5 Live on radio.

What are the odds?

Ashleigh Barty - 1/5

Danielle Collins - 7/2