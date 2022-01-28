When is the Australian Open women’s final and how can I watch it in the UK?
Everything you need to know ahead of the women’s final in Melbourne
Ashleigh Barty is aiming to become the first Australian to win a grand slam on home soil since 1978 when she takes on Danielle Collins in Saturday’s final.
The world No 1 has been in imperious form throughout the tournament and thrashed Madison Keys in their semi-final in just 62 minutes, with Barty’s record of having yet to drop a set staying intact.
Collins is somewhat of a surprise finalist, having never previously made it past the quarter-final stage at a grand slam, but the American was very impressive in a straight-sets victory over Iga Swiatek in her own semi-final.
It will take a far more momentous upset to derail Barty’s coronation, though.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the men’s final:
When is it and what time does it start?
The final is expected to begin at around 8.30am GMT on Saturday 29 January on Rod Laver Arena.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The final will be broadcast live on Eurosport on TV and via BBC 5 Live on radio.
What are the odds?
Ashleigh Barty - 1/5
Danielle Collins - 7/2
