Cameron Norrie out of French Open after convincing defeat to Novak Djokovic

Cameron Norrie limped out of the French Open after his best run at Roland Garros was ended by Novak Djokovic.

The British number three, in the fourth round for the first time, needed treatment on a foot injury during a painful straight-sets defeat.

Norrie was playing his biggest match since the 2022 Wimbledon semi-final, which he also lost to Djokovic.

He did at least grab a set that day, but in Paris the 29-year-old was emphatically swept aside 6-2 6-3 6-2, a sixth career defeat in six meetings with the Serbian.

Norrie had gone into the match buoyed by what he self-deprecatingly called the “vintage, seven out of 10 tennis” he has been playing.

But he did not even hit those modest highs as Djokovic eased to the first set.

At the changeover Djokovic needed treatment on the blister that flared up during his second-round win over Corentin Moutet.

It could not have been bothering him that much, however, as he had been partying with Paris St Germain’s players at their Champions League parade the night before.

“Maybe he’s not that concerned about playing Cam Norrie,” was the damning assessment of TNT Sports expert and former British number one Tim Henman.

The celebrations even spilled over to Court Philippe-Chatrier, with PSG star Ousmane Dembele bringing out the European Cup before the match – which is the closest Norrie will get to a trophy this fortnight.

Djokovic, meanwhile, still has designs on a fourth Roland Garros title, and a record 25th grand slam crown.

His level briefly dipped at the start of the second set to give up a break, but that advantage was swiftly snuffed out.

Norrie then needed his medical time-out after seeming to tweak something in his foot, before he was promptly broken as Djokovic moved two sets up.

Another poor service game from Norrie gave Djokovic a foothold in the third and the 38-year-old duly wrapped up a comfortable win in a little over two hours.

Still, it has been a successful campaign for Norrie, who should find himself back in the world’s top 60 ahead of the grass season, having dipped as low as 91 following a rough couple of years.

Djokovic will face German third seed Alexander Zverev, who came through against Tallon Griekspoor after the Dutchman retired injured in the second set, in the quarter-finals.