What time is Cameron Norrie playing at Wimbledon today?

Cameron Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States today.

Norrie survived a five-set epic against Jaume Munar on Wednesday after battling from two sets to one down on Court No 1.

Norrie is carrying the British hopes following the second-round exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, and the 26-year-old will reach new ground if he can defeat the Johnson, who defeated Britain’s Ryan Peniston in the second round.

The men’s draw has opened up for Norrie and there is a real chance the number nine seed can go on a tournament run if he can advance past the experienced world No 93 Johnson.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Cameron Norrie’s match today?

Norrie is last up on Centre Court, following the matches of Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic. Given the form of both players, Norrie is likely to be on court at around 6pm, but it could be earlier.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day five

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Diane Parry v Ons Jabeur

2. Novak Djokovic v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Cameron Norrie v Steve Johnson

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Heather Watson v Kaja Juvan

2. Angelique Kerber v Elise Mertens

3. Oscar Otte v Carlos Alcaraz

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Alexander Bublik

2. Maria Sakkari v Tatjana Maria

3. Jannik Sinner v John Isner

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Irina-Camelia Begu v Jelena Ostapenko

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Maxime Cressy leads Jack Sock

3. Tommy Paul v Jiri Vesely

4. Shuai Zhang v Caroline Garcia

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Tim Van Rijthoven

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Sebastian Baez / Federico Delbonis leads Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori

3. Marie Bouzkova v Alison Riske-Amritraj

COURT 18 - 11:00AM 1. Lesia Tsurenko v Jule Niemeier

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Julio Peralta / Alejandro Tabilo leads Jonny O’Mara / Ken Skupski

3. Ugo Humbert v David Goffin 4. Emina Bektas / Kristina Kucova v Harriet Dart / Heather Watson