Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic continues his title defence and the third round gets underway today. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will look to build a couple of stunning results for the British players on Thursday, as home hopes were revived following the early exits of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

An emotional Boulter fought from a set down to defeat former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court, before revealing that the best win of her career had come just two days after the death of her grandmother. It came as Broady also secured a career-best victory, as he battled to defeat the 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets.

Today, British No 1 Norrie can advance to the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time after overcoming Jaume Munar in five sets on Wednesday. The draw has opened up nicely for Norrie, the No 9 seed, and he faces the experienced Steve Johnson last on Centre Court. Watson will open play on Court No 1 as she takes on Kaja Juvan.

Elsewhere, six-time champion Djokovic is coming into supreme form at the Championships and plays Miomir Kecmanovic in an all-Serbian contest. Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, Maria Sakkari and Angelique Kerber are all also in action today as the top players plot their way through to the second week.

Follow all the action from day five live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

