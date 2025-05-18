Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time: When is Italian Open final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster Italian Open final on Sunday in Rome.

World No 1 Sinner is through to his first Italian Open final in his home country, in what is his first tournament since returning to the sport following a three-month doping ban. He has won 26 consecutive matches but Alcaraz was the last player to beat him, at the China Open in October.

The two young rivals have won the last five grand slam titles, with Sinner winning three in a row on the hard-courts of the Australian Open and the US Open and Alcaraz conquering the other surfaces by winning the French Open and Wimbledon.

This will just be the third time they have met in a final, and the first at an ATP 1000 event. Alcaraz won all three matches against Sinner last year, including on clay in the French Open semi-finals, and he leads the overall head-to-head 6-4 against the Italian.

Sinner will have the backing of the home crowd, but Alcaraz defeated an Italian in Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Sinner battled from behind to beat American Tommy Paul. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner?

Alcaraz and Sinner are set to meet in the Italian Open final on Sunday 18 May. The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm BST (UK time).

How can I watch the Italian Open final?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Italian Open and will be showing Alcaraz vs Sinner on Sky Sports Tennis.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The Italian Open final will be Alcaraz and Sinner’s 11th career meeting. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 6-4.

2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets