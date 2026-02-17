Coco Gauff on the US: ‘People shouldn’t be dying in the streets just for existing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff says it has been “tough to wake up” and read the news coming out of the United States after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good sparked widespread protests.

Last month, Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, which came shortly after Good was also fatally shot by federal agents in another part of the city. More than 300 “ICE Out of Everywhere” protests took place across US cities on 30 January.

“Everything going on in the US, obviously I’m not really for it. I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on,” Gauff, 21, said at a news conference ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

“I think for me, it is tough to sometimes wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American.

“But I think when you’re from any country, you don’t have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality. So, I’m hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values.”

Gauff, the two-time grand slam champion and world No 4, has frequently used her platform as one of the sport’s biggest stars to speak out on social and political issues, and added that she will never hide away from answering questions on off-court subjects.

“I never feel torn when I’m asked a question,” she said. “Obviously when you’re in a tournament, you may not, like, come out and do a statement or things like that. But I never felt torn when I’m asked a question because it is relevant. If you’re asking me, I’m going to tell you how I feel.”

( AP )

Several Team USA athletes competing at the Winter Olympics in Italy have defended their right to speak out on what has been happening back home, after president Donald Trump branded freestyle skier Hunter Hess a “real loser” for saying he felt conflicted about representing his country during this period.

Chloe Kim, the two-time Olympic champion in the halfpipe, said: “The US has given my family and I so much opportunity. But I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what's going on. And I think we need to lead with love and compassion and I would like to see some more of that."

After winning her second grand slam singles title at the French Open last year, Gauff dedicated her victory to “people that look like me in America”.

“It means a lot, and obviously there's a lot going on in our country right now with... like, everything,” Gauff said. “But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of people that look like me in America who maybe don't feel as supported during this time period. Just being that reflection of hope and light for those people.”