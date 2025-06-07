Coco Gauff clinches French Open title after epic win over Aryna Sabalenka

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff won her first French Open title after a rollercoaster final against Aryna Sabalenka to be crowned the new queen of clay.

A mesmerising, marathon match between the world’s two best players went the way of the second seed, 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-4.

The breezy Paris conditions contributed to a combined total of 100 unforced errors and 15 breaks of serve.

But that did not take away from some glorious shot-making, breathtaking power hitting and drama of the highest order.

It was the first time the top two women’s seeds had contested a Roland Garros final since Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in 2013.

Sabalenka overpowered the American in the early stages, breaking her serve to love amidst a run of nine unanswered points, while Gauff looked spooked, spraying misses to all parts of the court.

But suddenly an inspired drop shot, a Sabalenka double-fault and a flashing forehand winner brought up a break point which Gauff converted.

Sabalenka was now rattled and let a push from Gauff drift past her, thinking it was going long only for it to bounce four inches inside the baseline, as the second seed levelled the set at 4-4.

It was a jaw-dropping mistake from a player who had gone 4-1 up against defending champion Iga Swiatek in her semi-final and let that lead slip.

She reset and went on to win that set in a tie-break, and repeated the trick in the final after five consecutive breaks of serve.

Gauff had taken the early initiative in the tie-break and was two points from the set, but Sabalenka cranked up the power and hit the lines with two vicious winners.

A couple of drop shots later and after 77 minutes, an at times brilliant, at times chaotic, and utterly gripping set of tennis went Sabalenka’s way.

Given that Gauff’s previous appearance in the final, a 6-1 6-3 mauling by Swiatek three years ago, had lasted only 68 minutes in its entirety, there was no need to panic.

The 21-year-old duly inflicted a fifth successive break of the Sabalenka serve at the start of the second set.

In what felt like the blink of an eye compared to the opener, Gauff sealed the set and levelled the match with an overhead and a loud roar of relief.

Gauff was the more composed player by now and edged a break ahead in the decider, while Sabalenka moodily eyeballed her coaching team in the players’ box.

Sabalenka drew level at 3-3 but promptly double-faulted to give Gauff three break points, the former US Open champion dispatching the first with another precise swish of her backhand.

At 5-3 the 27-year-old Belarusian bravely held to make Gauff serve the match out.

In keeping with the entirety of the two hours and 38 minutes, a match point came and went as did a break point.

But when the second chance arrived and Sabalenka swung wide, an elated, tearful Gauff fell to the clay as she celebrated a stunning win.