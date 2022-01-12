Coco Gauff one of five Americans through to quarter-finals in Adelaide
Gauff will be joined in the last eight by compatriots Madison Keys, Alison Riske, Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis
Coco Gauff battled to a three-set victory over Marta Kostyuk to reach the quarter-finals on a day of American success at the Adelaide International 2 WTA tournament.
Gauff is joined by four other compatriots in the last eight of the Australian Open tune-up event, with Madison Keys, Alison Riske, Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis all winning on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old had pushed world number one Ashleigh Barty close in a second round Adelaide meeting last week and began well against the unseeded Kostyuk, taking the first set 6-3.
The Ukranian hit back to level proceedings, letting several set points slip at 5-3 in the second set but eventually sealing it 7-5 to force Gauff to a decider.
But Gauff, the third seed, broke in the seventh game of the third to take an eventual 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win.
It tees up a meeting with Ana Konjuh of Croatia for a place in the semi-final.
Should Gauff beat Konjuh, she could face 2017 US Open finalist Keys in the last four.
Keys showed strong form in dispatching Tereza Martincova (6-1, 6-3), while Brengle was also a convincing victor in straight sets against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson (6-3, 6-2).
Seeds one and two at the second of two events in the South Australian city were Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina, who both made first-round exits in a blow to their hopes of Australian Open contention.
In the men’s event, Thanasi Kokkinakis overcame a typically forthright serving performance from John Isner to reach the quarter-finals of his home tournament.
The towering Isner slammed 23 aces in a three-set match decided by a triplet of tie-breaks, with Kokkinakis coming from behind to knock out the second seed, 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-6(4).
Fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic will be his next opponent, while Karen Khachanov and Marin Cilic are also through.
The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January.
