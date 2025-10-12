Coco Gauff rallies to defeat Jessica Pegula in all-American Wuhan Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French Open champion Coco Gauff captured her third WTA 1000 title and first in Wuhan as she rallied to beat Jessica Pegula in Sunday’s all-American final.

Gauff came from two breaks down in the second set to defeat Pegula 6-4 7-5, adding the Wuhan Open crown to her Roland Garros triumph from earlier this year.

Gauff, who was making only her second appearance at the Wuhan Open after reaching the semi-finals last year, trailed 0-3 in the second set but clawed her way back, reducing the deficit to 3-5 before winning four straight games to seal victory in straight sets.

Pegula's forehand volley at the net landed wide to give Gauff a first match point and, with Pegula on second serve, the 21-year-old clinched it with a forehand winner following a brief rally.

Gauff was sure to give her flowers to Pegula, with whom she has won several WTA doubles titles with.

“I’d like to congratulate Jess on an incredible tournament,” she said.

"When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. So thank you, it’s an honor to share the court with you.”

Pegula was similarly gracious following her defeat, saying: “I want to say congrats to Coco and her team.

Coco Gauff celebrating her Wuhan Open triumph ( Getty Images )

“Amazing job. You played amazing tennis this week. I know we’ll see each other in a couple of weeks (at the WTA Finals). It’s an honor to play you as a friend and fellow American. Congrats.”

The win adds to her WTA 1000 triumphs in Cincinnati (2023) and Beijing (2024) and marks her third final at this level in 2025 after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Current world number three Gauff, also a former US Open champion, is the second American to win the Wuhan title since Venus Williams in 2015.

She now has 11 career titles and has reduced her head-to-head deficit against fellow countrywoman Pegula, who leads 4-3 across their seven meetings.

Additional reporting from Reuters