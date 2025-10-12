Valentin Vacherot, left, celebrates with Arthur Rinderknech after both players made the final ( AFP via Getty Images )

World No 204 Valentin Vacherot is taking on his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final of the Shanghai Masters, in what has turned into one of the stories of the season.

Vacherot missed half of the season through injury and turned up in Shanghai as an alternate, not knowing if he would even be able to enter qualifying. Yet the 26-year-old Monegasque has produced a stunning run, knocking out a string of big names including Holger Rune in the quarter-finals and Novak Djokovic in the semis to reach the final – where his cousin awaits.

Rinderknech is another surprise name in the showpiece, having come through a gruelling three-set battle with Daniil Medvedev in his semi-final. The 30-year-old Frenchman was embraced after his victory by Vacherot – the pair have been cheering each other on from the stands through the rounds and now stand in each other’s way as they compete for the biggest prize of their careers.

