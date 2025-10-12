Valentin Vacherot v Arthur Rinderknech live: Shanghai Masters final latest as tennis cousins meet in unlikely showdown
The rank outsiders knocked out a string of seeds to set up an extraordinary family affair in Shanghai
World No 204 Valentin Vacherot is taking on his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final of the Shanghai Masters, in what has turned into one of the stories of the season.
Vacherot missed half of the season through injury and turned up in Shanghai as an alternate, not knowing if he would even be able to enter qualifying. Yet the 26-year-old Monegasque has produced a stunning run, knocking out a string of big names including Holger Rune in the quarter-finals and Novak Djokovic in the semis to reach the final – where his cousin awaits.
Rinderknech is another surprise name in the showpiece, having come through a gruelling three-set battle with Daniil Medvedev in his semi-final. The 30-year-old Frenchman was embraced after his victory by Vacherot – the pair have been cheering each other on from the stands through the rounds and now stand in each other’s way as they compete for the biggest prize of their careers.
Follow all the action from the final of the Shanghai Masters below:
Vacherot: 'Is this real?'
Vacherot, of Monaco, was an alternate in qualifying but is having a career week, which included a quarterfinal win over Holger Rune.
"Is this real? I don't know," the 26-year-old Vacherot said moments after defeating Djokovic. "To have Novak on the other side of the court was, first of all, an unbelievable experience for me."
Vacherot v Rinderknech – Shanghai Masters final
Two cousins will meet in the final of the Shanghai Masters after qualifier Valentin Vacherot stunned a hobbled Novak Djokovic and relative Arthur Rinderknech fought back to beat Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.
The 204th-ranked Vacherot earned the biggest win of his career by downing Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 and becoming the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history, the ATP said.
While Djokovic was aiming to add to his 100 career titles, the 26-year-old Vacherot will go for number one — against his cousin and fellow Texas A&M alum.
A couple of hours after beating Djokovic, Vacherot walked back onto the court and hugged Rinderknech to help celebrate his cousin's 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win over Medvedev and relish the rare moment. Sunday's final will be the first time the cousins have played each other on the ATP circuit.
Hello and welcome along to live updates of an extraordinary Shanghai Masters final between cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech – that’s not something we thought we’d be writing at the start of the week, but here we are.
