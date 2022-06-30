What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know as the American teenager faces Mihaela Buzarnescu

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 30 June 2022 08:49
Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu.

Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at Wimbledon when she reached the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Coco Gauff’s match today?

Gauff’s match will be last on Centre Court, following Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova and Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, meaning it is unlikely to get underway before 5.30pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day four

CENTRE COURT (from 1.30pm)

Boulter vs Pliskova

Berankis vs Nadal

Gauff vs Buzarnescu

COURT 1 (from 1pm)

Thompson vs Tsitsipas

Swiatek vs Pattinama Kerkhove

De Minaur vs Draper

