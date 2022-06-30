✕ Close Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu wins Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victory

Day four of Wimbledon sees the return of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek following the crushing losses to both home favourites on Wednesday when Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu suffered second-round exits on Centre Court.

Nadal will hope to bolster his bid for a third crowd at the All England Club, following a tough first-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo, with Novak Djokovic already hitting top form against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. It’s Ričardas Berankis on Centre Court for the Spaniard today. While Swiatek is looking to break through on grass in the Grand Slams, having added a second French Open title only this month. The dominant Pole faces Dutch player Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Court One in the second round after dominating Jana Fett last time out.

While British interest is diminishing, Katie Boulter looks to extend her hot streak, but she faces a difficult task against sixth seed Karolina Pliskova first up on Centre Court. While Coco Gauff's star shines bright at SW19 and the American teenager will hope to negotiate her second-round match against Mihaela Buzărnescu. Day Four also sees contender Stefano Tsitsipas, up against Aussie Jordan Thompson, while more British interest comes late on Court One when Jack Draper takes on another Australian and 19th seed Alex De Minaur. Interest in the doubles picks up here too, with Nick Kyrgios and Kokkinakis resuming their Special K partnership after glory at the Australian Open, they take on Aljaz Bedene and Kwon Soon-Woo, another Djokovic opponent this year.