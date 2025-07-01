Coco Gauff crashes out of Wimbledon 2025 on day of first round shocks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon after a shock first-round defeat to inspired Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

In a match originally scheduled for Centre Court but moved to under the roof on Court 1, Yastremska played the match of her life and eliminated the French Open champion and world No 2 via a 7-6, 6-1 scoreline.

Gauff looked aghast throughout the match, looking at her player box in disbelief, as the world No 42 hit winner after winner in a stunning performance across 78 minutes.

“This court brings me a lot of nice memories,” Yastremska, 25, said afterwards. “I played junior finals here, it gave me a lot of emotion.

“It was a great match today, I was really on fire. Playing against Coco, it is something special. She’s a great player, great person, we have a very good relationship, I enjoyed it a lot.

“This court is made for the greatest players, so I’m so happy to be on this court.”

Yastremska reached the final of the Nottingham Open and admitted afterwards her form on the grass has been a surprised, especially after she was unwell at the French Open.

My preparation before the grass season wasn’t good,” she added. “I got sick at Roland Garros and for more than one week I didn’t play.

open image in gallery Gauff had no answer to the inspired Dayana Yastremska ( Getty Images )

“Two days I trained on grass and straight away went to the finalsin Nottingham. So it was pretty unexpected, but I think it was a great [grass] season for me with some great matches.

“I’m enjoying being on the court and I love playing on grass. I feel like this year we are kind of friends, so I hope the road will continue for me here. It’s a pleasure being here.”

Elsewhere, on a day of shocks in SW19, third seed in the women’s singles Jessica Pegula also exited in straight sets to Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng was also on the end of a surprise defeat, with the fifth-seeded Chinese player losing to Katerina Siniakova in three sets.

The third seed in the men’s singles, Alexander Zverev, also crashed out in five sets to Arthur Rinderknech on Centre Court, while seventh seed and 2024 semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti lost to qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets.