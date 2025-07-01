When is Carlos Alcaraz playing Oliver Tarvet at Wimbledon?
Defending champion Alcaraz takes on British qualifier Tarvet on Centre Court
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently. Both won their first round matches on Monday.
See below for the order of play for day 3 at Wimbledon
When is Carlos Alcaraz playing?
Alcaraz’s match against Oliver Tarvet is the second match on Centre Court, which starts at 1:30pm. We can expect the match around 3pm (approx.).
Day 3 - Order of Play, Wednesday 2 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Oliver Tarvet (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [12]
Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Solana Sierra (ARG)
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)
No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]
Nuno Borges (POR) vs Billy Harris (GBR)
Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Arthur Fery (GBR) vs Luciano Darderi (ITA)
No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)
Andrey Rublev [14] vs Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4] vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]
COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jenson Brooksby (USA)
Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [23] vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]
COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) vs Karen Khachanov [17]
Diana Shnaider [12] vs Diane Parry (FRA)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [25] vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Emily Appleton (GBR) / Heather Watson (GBR) vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider [5]
Court 4 - 11:00 START
Xinyu Wang (CHN) / Saisai Zheng (CHN) vs Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]
Daniel Evans (GBR) / Henry Searle (GBR) vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) [2]
Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) / Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (ESP)
Camila Osorio (COL) / Alycia Parks (USA) vs Alicia Barnett (GBR) / Eden Silva (GBR)
Court 5 - 11:00 START
Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Robert Galloway (USA) [16] 41 vs Romain Arneodo (MON) / Manuel Guinard (FRA) 42
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) / Andreas Mies (GER) 47 vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4]
Qianhui Tang (CHN) / Lin Zhu (CHN) 39 vs Xinyu Jiang (CHN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) [12] 40 Court 6 - 11:00 START
Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Melo (BRA) 29 vs Ivan Dodig (CRO) / Orlando Luz (BRA) 30
Fernando Romboli (BRA) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 53 vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA) / Alex Michelsen (USA)
Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 27 vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU) / Anna Kalinskaya 28
Court 8 - 11:00 START
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Peyton Stearns (USA) 45 vs Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
Tomas Machac (CZE) / Jakub Mensik (CZE) 3 vs Pedro Martinez (ESP) / Jaume Munar (ESP) 4
David Goffin (BEL) / Alexandre Muller (FRA) 35 vs Nicolas Barrientos (COL) / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli (IND) 36 3
Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) / Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 23 vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [14] 24 4
Court 9 - 11:00 START
Ariel Behar (URU) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) 15 vs Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) [7]
Anna Blinkova / Yue Yuan (CHN) 7 vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Liudmila Samsonova [15]
Jakob Schnaitter (GER) / Mark Wallner (GER) 11 vs Sebastian Baez (ARG) / Francisco Comesana (ARG)
Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Ena Shibahara (JPN) 13 vs Magda Linette (POL) / Bernarda Pera (USA) 14
Court 10 - 11:00 START
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 19 vs Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) / Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)
Theo Arribage (FRA) / Patrik Trhac (USA) 37 vs Quentin Halys (FRA) / Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 38
Damir Dzumhur (BIH) / Skander Mansouri (TUN) 39 vs Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG) [12]
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) / Learner Tien (USA) 45 vs N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) 46
Court 11 - 11:00 START
Kimberly Birrell (AUS) / Maya Joint (AUS) 35 vs Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)
Irina Khromacheva / Fanny Stollar (HUN) [13] 57 vs Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) / Suzan Lamens (NED) 58
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) / Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 51 vs Hendrik Jebens (GER) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED) 23 vs Andre Goransson (SWE) / Sem Verbeek (NED) [14] 24
Court 14 - 11:00 START
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [29] 25 vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [3] 17 vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Sander Gille (BEL)
Eva Lys (GER) 37 vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]
Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 90 vs Ethan Quinn (USA) 91
Court 15 - 11:00 START
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 98 vs Learner Tien (USA)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [21] 41 vs Dalma Galfi (HUN)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) 78 vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 79
Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Caty McNally (USA) 55 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) / Laura Siegemund (GER) [11] 56 4
Court 16 - 11:00 START
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 117 vs Valentin Royer (FRA)
McCartney Kessler (USA) / Clara Tauson (DEN) 3 vs Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR)
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) [31] 57 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 59
Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Sofia Kenin (USA) [16] 41 vs Bibiane Schoofs (NED) / Dayana Yastremska (UKR)
Court 17 - 11:00 START
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] 1 vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) / Laslo Djere (SRB)
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 22 vs Donna Vekic (CRO) [22]
Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] 9 vs Ann Li (USA)
Cristian Garin (CHI) 93 vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 95
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
