Daniil Medvedev hit out at disruptive Australian Open fans during his second-round win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, saying they “probably have a low IQ”.

The world No 2 Medvedev came through a raucous atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios geed up the crowd with a typically entertaining display of exhibition shots and emotional reactions, with the Russian eventually winning 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

In his on-court interview immediately after the match, Medvedev complained about being booed between first and second serves, to which some of the crowd responded with more apparent boos. Interviewer Jim Courier suggested the boos may have actually been “Siuuu” noises, a football chant, but Medvedev was still unimpressed.

“I came to win this match and I am happy to do it,” said Medvedev. “It’s not easy when you get booed between the first and second serve. I had to stay calm.”

And afterwards he told Eurosport: “It’s not anger [but] it’s a little bit disappointing. I guess it’s normal, everybody experiences it, especially when you play a home favourite and not just a home favourite but Nick.

“But I had a few moments on my serve – many games were actually quite easy, a lot of aces – but there were a few moments where he managed to make some good returns, then I have a break point second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault. It’s not everybody who’s doing it, but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

An inspired Kyrgios forced a break of serve in the third set to take the match into the fourth but Medvedev, who is the highest-ranked men’s player remaining following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, soon regained control. A double break in the fourth set made it look easy for last year’s Australian Open finalist and he will next meet 57th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a place in the fourth round.