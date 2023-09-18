When is Davis Cup Final 8 draw?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Great Britain reached the Davis Cup Final 8 this weekend after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski overcame France in a dramatic decider.

Former world number one Andy Murray missed out on selection, but captain Leon Smith’s chosen pair saved four match points to ensure they reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Murray had previously given Great Britain a winning start against Switzerland, and then broke down after the win as he revealed he had missed his grandmother’s funeral in order to play in the tie.

Great Britain will be hoping to claim the competition for the first time since 2015 after winning all three matches to finish top of Group B.

When and what time is the Davis Cup Final 8 draw?

The Davis Cup Final 8 draw will take place at 11am (BST) on Tuesday 19th September.

How can I watch the Davis Cup Final 8 draw?

Details are yet to be released, but the previous draw was streamed live on The Davis Cup website and The ITF’s Youtube channel.

When and where is the Davis Cup Final 8?

The quarter-finals are set to take place in Malaga from 21-26 November, where Great Britain could face either Italy or Novak Djokovic’s Serbia.

Who will be playing in Malaga?

Great Britain: Murray, Evans, Skupski, Norrie, Draper

The 33 year-old Neal Skupski is the ranked third in the world in doubles, and together with Dan Evans forms Great Britain’s current first choice partnership.

Evans has also played 33 singles matches, claiming victory over France’s Arthur Ils and Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the group stages.

Andy Murray has only lost three singles matches out of the 36 he has played in the Davis Cup, and in 2015 tied with John McEnroe as the only players to play and win a maximum eight singles matches since the move to a World Group format in 1981.

Cameron Norrie is another regular in singles games, having competed for the last three years, although he lost both games he played against Switzerland and France in Group B.

Making his debut in the Davis Cup this year is Jack Draper, who claimed victory in his maiden appearance against Australia. The youngster recently reached the final 16 of the US Open in his best Grand Slam performance so far, and is in good form heading into the quarter-finals.

The Opponents: Djokovic, Arnaldi, Galarneau, Ruusuvuori

Finland claimed a shock victory and passage to the final 8 by beating USA on Sunday, who are the most successful nation in Davis Cup history.

It will be the first time the nation has competed in this stage of the tournament, and while Emil Ruusuvuori is ranked highest in the team at world number 37, 22 year-old Otto Virtanen also impressed against USA when he saved two match points to defeat Mackenzie McDonald in the opening game.

Last year’s finalists Canada and Australia have both made it through once again, with reigning champions Canada managing to top Group A despite having to rely on lower-ranked pair Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau.

The Czech Republic were the only side to win all nine of their matches in the group stage, putting them in a strong position to claim their first Davis Cup in ten years.

Italy could not rely on Jannik Sinner or Matteo Berrettini on home turf in Bologna, yet managed to finish second in Group A after initially losing their opening match against Canada.

Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Sonego won their respective singles matches against Sweden to ensure they progressed to the next stage of ‘The World Cup of Tennis’.

The Netherlands were knocked out in the quarter finals last year, and managed to reach the same stage again after finishing one place below Finland in Group D.

Serbia boast world number one Novak Djokovic, who returned to the top of the Men’s ATP rankings and triumphed over Daniil Medvedev in the US Open earlier this month.

The one-time winners in 2010 only managed to finish second in Group C, losing all three of their matches against The Czech Republic.

The opening fixture of the Final 8 is due to be played in Malaga on 21 November 2023.