Davis Cup 2023 Finals schedule: Who are playing who as Great Britain face Novak Djokovic’s Serbia
Australia are through to the Davis Cup semi-finals in Malaga
The 2023 Davis Cup Finals are under way as eight nations battle for the chance to win one of the most prestigious prizes in men’s tennis.
Finland have already beaten Canada and Australia knocked out the Czech Repbulic as the quarter-finals got under way in Malaga, Spain on Tuesday.
Great Britain face Serbia on Thursday as the 2015 champions look to deny Novak Djokovic a final title of the year.
GB reached the quarter-finals of the team competition after a thrilling victory over France in Manchester, but Leon Smith’s side have since lost Andy Murray and Dan Evans to injury.
What are the other quarter-final ties?
Finland 2-1 Canada – Tuesday 21 November
Czech Republic 1-2 Australia – Wednesday 22 November
Italy vs Netherlands – Thursday 23 November
Great Britain vs Serbia – Thursday 23 November
What’s the semi-final draw?
Finland vs Australia – Friday 24 November
Italy/Netherlands vs GB/Serbia – Saturday 25 November
When is the final?
The final will be played on Sunday 26 November.
How to watch GB v Serbia
The tie will be shown on the BBC, but not on TV. It will be available to stream live on the BBCiPlayer and BBC Sport website.
What are the teams?
Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski
Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic. Miomir Kecmanovic. Hamad Medjedovic
