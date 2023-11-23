Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Davis Cup Finals are under way as eight nations battle for the chance to win one of the most prestigious prizes in men’s tennis.

Finland have already beaten Canada and Australia knocked out the Czech Repbulic as the quarter-finals got under way in Malaga, Spain on Tuesday.

Great Britain face Serbia on Thursday as the 2015 champions look to deny Novak Djokovic a final title of the year.

GB reached the quarter-finals of the team competition after a thrilling victory over France in Manchester, but Leon Smith’s side have since lost Andy Murray and Dan Evans to injury.

Here’s everything you need to know and here are the latest odds and tips.

What are the other quarter-final ties?

Finland 2-1 Canada – Tuesday 21 November

Czech Republic 1-2 Australia – Wednesday 22 November

Italy vs Netherlands – Thursday 23 November

Great Britain vs Serbia – Thursday 23 November

What’s the semi-final draw?

Finland vs Australia – Friday 24 November

Italy/Netherlands vs GB/Serbia – Saturday 25 November

When is the final?

The final will be played on Sunday 26 November.

How to watch GB v Serbia

The tie will be shown on the BBC, but not on TV. It will be available to stream live on the BBCiPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Odds

Full odds and tips for GB vs Serbia can be found here.

What are the teams?

Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski

Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic. Miomir Kecmanovic. Hamad Medjedovic