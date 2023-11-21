Davis Cup Finals predictions including Serbia vs Great Britain betting tips and tennis odds

Davis Cup Finals betting tips
The Davis Cup Finals got underway on Tuesday and Great Britain face an uphill battle if they are to claim an 11th title.
The British team have been paired with tournament favourites Serbia in the quarter-finals and will go into battle without their two most recognisable talents in Andy Murray and Dan Evans, who have both withdrawn through injury.
To make matters worse, world No 1 Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation for Serbia in the eight-team tournament at Malaga’s Martin Carpena Arena.
The Brits and Serbs have placed in a tricky bottom half of the draw that also features Italy and the Netherlands, with all four teams set to be in action on Thursday.
On the other side of the draw are Australia, Czech Republic and Finland, with the latter having eliminated defending champions Canada 2-1 on Tuesday
On Wednesday, 2022 runners-up Australia take to the court to face Czech Republic and the Aussies look to have the potential to go one better than they did a year ago.
After studying the tennis markets on betting sites, here are three tennis predictions for the Davis Cup Finals.
Australia out to make amends
The finals will be contested over a best-of-three format, made up of two singles and a deciding doubles contest if needed.
Canada got the job done in last year’s title decider without the need for a doubles match as they landed their first-ever Davis Cup.
But hopes of holding both the men's and women's team titles after the women's recent Billie Jean King Cup victory were dashed on Tuesday.
Finland pulled off a shock 2-1 quarter-final victory over the Canadians, who suffered a major setback just before the tie when star performer Felix Auger-Aliassime was ruled out with a back injury.
That leaves Australia as the favourites to emerge from that half of the draw, with the bottom section looking tough to call.
Italy and Serbia are the top two in the outright market on new betting websites but only one can make it through to the final, and that’s if they avoid a slip up in their quarter-final encounters.
Thursday’s quarter-finals look more treacherous than Australia’s encounter with Czech Republic.
The Aussies have brought a well-rounded and strong squad to Malaga in the hope of taking home the Davis Cup for the 29th time.
Captain Lleyton Hewitt has good options for both the singles and doubles, with his top singles player, Alex de Minaur, fresh from the best season of his career to date.
The Aussies did suffer what appeared to be a setback when Thanasi Kokkinakis was forced to pull out, but his replacement, world No 40 Alexei Popyrin, is hardly a step down having enjoyed an excellent season.
A combination of Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden or Max Purcell will make up the doubles pairing, with the latter two having each won two doubles titles this season, while Ebden recently played at the ATP World Tour Finals.
The majority of this squad made the final last year and they’ll take some beating once more. The added motivation of their final loss 12 months ago may just push them over the top and we’re backing Australia to win their first Davis Cup final since 2003.
Davis Cup tip 1: Australia to win the Davis Cup - 9/2 with SpreadEx
Italy vs Netherlands prediction
Italy are seeking to win their first Davis Cup title in 47 years and are lucky enough to be able to call upon one of the sport’s rising stars in Jannik Sinner.
Sinner has enjoyed a fantastic season, climbing to world No 4 while he recently made the final of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin.
Sinner is one of four members of the Italian team currently ranked in the world's top 50, alongside Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego.
But there are a few doubts about this Italian team, particularly if Sinner is worn down after his ATP Finals efforts. Musetti and Sonego can be unreliable, while the Italians' doubles options aren’t all that strong.
They look vulnerable to an upset when facing Netherlands, who have seen off the United States and Finland in the Davis Cup this year and have been to the finals in three of the last five seasons.
Netherlands' singles options of Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp have both had decent seasons and have good Davis Cup records, while they have a strong doubles team should the tie with Italy reach a deciding rubber.
There’s the potential for Netherlands to cause an upset and we’re backing them to oust Italy with our second Davis Cup prediction.
Davis Cup tip 2: Netherlands to beat Italy - 27/20 with Unibet
Serbia vs Great Britain prediction
Great Britain have been handed a horrible draw in Malaga, hardly just a reward for their efforts in the group stage in September when beating Australia, France and Switzerland to qualify.
British No 1 Cameron Norrie has some extra responsibility on his shoulders with Murray and Evans out but his form of late has been concerning, particularly ahead of a potential singles meeting with Djokovic.
Jack Draper does look handy second singles player after some encouraging results of late, but the strength of this team is the doubles pairing of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, who have both won Grand Slam honours this year.
Should this tie reach the doubles then Britain will be favourites to qualify, but that’s going to require a big effort against Djokovic and co.
Djokovic joins up with the Serbia team having won a record-breaking seventh ATP Tour Finals title last week, maintaining a remarkable run of success in 2023.
He’s one of four players on the Serbia team ranked in the top 60 with world No 33 Laslo Djere likely to play in the other singles match.
With Djokovic a strong favourite to win his singles match, that puts a lot of pressure on Draper to beat Djere and that’s where British dreams of a Davis Cup win may end.
Davis Cup tip 3: Serbia to beat Great Britain – 1/2 with BetMGM
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.