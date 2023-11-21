Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Tennis

Davis Cup Finals predictions including Serbia vs Great Britain betting tips and tennis odds

Great Britain are one of eight teams in Malaga this week ready to battle it out in the Davis Cup finals
Last Updated: 22nd of November 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Tennis Writer
Davis Cup Finals predictions including Serbia vs Great Britain betting tips and tennis odds

Davis Cup Finals betting tips

The Davis Cup Finals got underway on Tuesday and Great Britain face an uphill battle if they are to claim an 11th title.

The British team have been paired with tournament favourites Serbia in the quarter-finals and will go into battle without their two most recognisable talents in Andy Murray and Dan Evans, who have both withdrawn through injury.

To make matters worse, world No 1 Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation for Serbia in the eight-team tournament at Malaga’s Martin Carpena Arena.

The Brits and Serbs have placed in a tricky bottom half of the draw that also features Italy and the Netherlands, with all four teams set to be in action on Thursday.

On the other side of the draw are Australia, Czech Republic and Finland, with the latter having eliminated defending champions Canada 2-1 on Tuesday

On Wednesday, 2022 runners-up Australia take to the court to face Czech Republic and the Aussies look to have the potential to go one better than they did a year ago. 

After studying the tennis markets on betting sites, here are three tennis predictions for the Davis Cup Finals. 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Australia out to make amends

The finals will be contested over a best-of-three format, made up of two singles and a deciding doubles contest if needed.

Canada got the job done in last year’s title decider without the need for a doubles match as they landed their first-ever Davis Cup.

But hopes of holding both the men's and women's team titles after the women's recent Billie Jean King Cup victory were dashed on Tuesday. 

Finland pulled off a shock 2-1 quarter-final victory over the Canadians, who suffered a major setback just before the tie when star performer Felix Auger-Aliassime was ruled out with a back injury.

That leaves Australia as the favourites to emerge from that half of the draw, with the bottom section looking tough to call.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Italy and Serbia are the top two in the outright market on new betting websites but only one can make it through to the final, and that’s if they avoid a slip up in their quarter-final encounters.

Thursday’s quarter-finals look more treacherous than Australia’s encounter with Czech Republic. 

The Aussies have brought a well-rounded and strong squad to Malaga in the hope of taking home the Davis Cup for the 29th time. 

Captain Lleyton Hewitt has good options for both the singles and doubles, with his top singles player, Alex de Minaur, fresh from the best season of his career to date.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The Aussies did suffer what appeared to be a setback when Thanasi Kokkinakis was forced to pull out, but his replacement, world No 40 Alexei Popyrin, is hardly a step down having enjoyed an excellent season.

A combination of Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden or Max Purcell will make up the doubles pairing, with the latter two having each won two doubles titles this season, while Ebden recently played at the ATP World Tour Finals.

The majority of this squad made the final last year and they’ll take some beating once more. The added motivation of their final loss 12 months ago may just push them over the top and we’re backing Australia to win their first Davis Cup final since 2003.

Davis Cup tip 1: Australia to win the Davis Cup - 9/2 with SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Italy vs Netherlands prediction

Italy are seeking to win their first Davis Cup title in 47 years and are lucky enough to be able to call upon one of the sport’s rising stars in Jannik Sinner. 

Sinner has enjoyed a fantastic season, climbing to world No 4 while he recently made the final of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin.

Sinner is one of four members of the Italian team currently ranked in the world's top 50, alongside Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego. 

But there are a few doubts about this Italian team, particularly if Sinner is worn down after his ATP Finals efforts. Musetti and Sonego can be unreliable, while the Italians' doubles options aren’t all that strong. 

Vegasland Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

They look vulnerable to an upset when facing Netherlands, who have seen off the United States and Finland in the Davis Cup this year and have been to the finals in three of the last five seasons.

Netherlands' singles options of Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp have both had decent seasons and have good Davis Cup records, while they have a strong doubles team should the tie with Italy reach a deciding rubber.

There’s the potential for Netherlands to cause an upset and we’re backing them to oust Italy with our second Davis Cup prediction. 

Davis Cup tip 2: Netherlands to beat Italy - 27/20 with Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Serbia vs Great Britain prediction

Great Britain have been handed a horrible draw in Malaga, hardly just a reward for their efforts in the group stage in September when beating Australia, France and Switzerland to qualify.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie has some extra responsibility on his shoulders with Murray and Evans out but his form of late has been concerning, particularly ahead of a potential singles meeting with Djokovic. 

Jack Draper does look handy second singles player after some encouraging results of late, but the strength of this team is the doubles pairing of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, who have both won Grand Slam honours this year.

Should this tie reach the doubles then Britain will be favourites to qualify, but that’s going to require a big effort against Djokovic and co.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Djokovic joins up with the Serbia team having won a record-breaking seventh ATP Tour Finals title last week, maintaining a remarkable run of success in 2023.

He’s one of four players on the Serbia team ranked in the top 60 with world No 33 Laslo Djere likely to play in the other singles match.

With Djokovic a strong favourite to win his singles match, that puts a lot of pressure on Draper to beat Djere and that’s where British dreams of a Davis Cup win may end.

Davis Cup tip 3: Serbia to beat Great Britain – 1/2 with BetMGM

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.