Is the Davis Cup on TV? How to watch Great Britain vs Novak Djokovic’s Serbia

Great Britain face Serbia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Malaga as the 2015 champions look to deny Novak Djokovic a final title of the year.

GB reached the quarter-finals of the team competition after a thrilling victory over France in Manchester, but Leon Smith’s side have since lost Andy Murray and Dan Evans to injury.

Serbia are led by World No 1 Djokovic - who last won the Davis Cup with his country in 2010. The 36-year-old would love to sign off another record-breaking season by lifting the title with his compatriots.

GB last won the Davis Cup in 2015 and will require top performances from Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper, while they have won of the best doubles line-ups in the competition with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

When is Great Britain vs Serbia?

The Davis Cup quarter-final tie will be played on Thursday 23 November. It won’t start before 3pm GMT (UK time) and will follow the previous quarter-final between Netherlands and Italy.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown on the BBC, but not on TV. It will be available to stream live on the BBCiPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Odds

What are the teams?

Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski

Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic. Miomir Kecmanovic. Hamad Medjedovic

What are the other quarter-final ties?

Finland 2-1 Canada

Czech Republic vs Australia

Italy vs Netherlands

Great Britain vs Serbia

What’s the semi-final draw?

Finland vs Czech Republic / Australia

Italy / Netherlands vs GB / Serbia

When is the final?

The final will be played on Sunday November 26.