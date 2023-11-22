Is the Davis Cup on TV? How to watch Great Britain vs Novak Djokovic’s Serbia
Great Britain will line up against the World No 1 without Andy Murray or Dan Evans as the quarter-final tie kicks off in Malaga
Great Britain face Serbia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Malaga as the 2015 champions look to deny Novak Djokovic a final title of the year.
GB reached the quarter-finals of the team competition after a thrilling victory over France in Manchester, but Leon Smith’s side have since lost Andy Murray and Dan Evans to injury.
Serbia are led by World No 1 Djokovic - who last won the Davis Cup with his country in 2010. The 36-year-old would love to sign off another record-breaking season by lifting the title with his compatriots.
GB last won the Davis Cup in 2015 and will require top performances from Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper, while they have won of the best doubles line-ups in the competition with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.
Here's everything you need to know
When is Great Britain vs Serbia?
The Davis Cup quarter-final tie will be played on Thursday 23 November. It won’t start before 3pm GMT (UK time) and will follow the previous quarter-final between Netherlands and Italy.
How can I watch it?
The tie will be shown on the BBC, but not on TV. It will be available to stream live on the BBCiPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Odds
What are the teams?
Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski
Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic. Miomir Kecmanovic. Hamad Medjedovic
What are the other quarter-final ties?
Finland 2-1 Canada
Czech Republic vs Australia
Italy vs Netherlands
Great Britain vs Serbia
What’s the semi-final draw?
Finland vs Czech Republic / Australia
Italy / Netherlands vs GB / Serbia
When is the final?
The final will be played on Sunday November 26.
