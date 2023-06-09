Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a highly anticipated showdown in the semi-finals of the French Open today.

It is the 45th Grand Slam semi-final for the 36-year-old Djokovic, and the second for his 20-year-old Spanish rival and current world No 1. Both players have dropped only one set en route to the last four. Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third title in Paris and his 23rd major championship overall, which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

They’ve only faced off once before on tour — on red clay at the Madrid Masters in May 2022. Alcaraz won, round after beating Nadal and one round before beating Zverev for the title there.

The other men’s semi-final will follow, pitting world No 4 Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up at Roland Garros, against No 22 Alexander Zverev. Neither has won a major trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open order of play - Friday 9 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 13:45

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

French Open prize money

According to the French Open, total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros is approximately £43m (€49.6m).

That sees an increase of 12.3 per cent from 2022.

Prize money is distributed equally between the women’s and men’s singles, as follows:

Champion - £2m (€2.3m)

Runner-up - £1m (€1.15m)

Semi-finalist - £550,000 (€630,000)

Quarter-finalist - £350,000 (€400,000)

Round 4 - £200,000 (€240,000)

Round 3 - £125,000 (€142,000)

Round 2 - £85,000 (€97,000)

Round 1 - £60,000 (€69,000)