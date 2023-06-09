How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: TV channel and streaming for French Open 2023 semi-final
Everything you need to know as the grand slam nears its climax at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a highly anticipated showdown in the semi-finals of the French Open today.
It is the 45th Grand Slam semi-final for the 36-year-old Djokovic, and the second for his 20-year-old Spanish rival and current world No 1. Both players have dropped only one set en route to the last four. Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third title in Paris and his 23rd major championship overall, which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.
They’ve only faced off once before on tour — on red clay at the Madrid Masters in May 2022. Alcaraz won, round after beating Nadal and one round before beating Zverev for the title there.
The other men’s semi-final will follow, pitting world No 4 Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up at Roland Garros, against No 22 Alexander Zverev. Neither has won a major trophy.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open order of play - Friday 9 June
all times BST
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starting at 13:45
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev
For the full order of play, click here
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
French Open prize money
According to the French Open, total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros is approximately £43m (€49.6m).
That sees an increase of 12.3 per cent from 2022.
Prize money is distributed equally between the women’s and men’s singles, as follows:
Champion - £2m (€2.3m)
Runner-up - £1m (€1.15m)
Semi-finalist - £550,000 (€630,000)
Quarter-finalist - £350,000 (€400,000)
Round 4 - £200,000 (€240,000)
Round 3 - £125,000 (€142,000)
Round 2 - £85,000 (€97,000)
Round 1 - £60,000 (€69,000)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies