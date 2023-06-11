French Open final LIVE: Novak Djokovic bids for grand slam record against Casper Ruud
Djokovic can become the first man to reach 23 grand slam titles while Ruud attempts to win his first in the Roland Garros final
In the end, Novak Djokovic was right: Carlos Alcaraz may have won their only previous meeting, but best-of-five at a grand slam was always going to be different.
So it proved. For well over two hours, the most-anticipated match of the year lived up to the hype. Djokovic and Alcaraz traded blows and held the French Open crowd in their spell. Djokovic needed to be at his highest level to take the first set 6-3, then Alcaraz found his spark and raised his own game to win the second 7-5. A third set of equal brilliance beckoned, as did a fourth and even a fifth. Djokovic, 36, won 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1.
But then Alcaraz stopped. After jumping on a Djokovic serve, he pulled up and felt his lower right leg. His calf had seized painfully, and the cramps began to spread around his body. “Not only the legs,” Alcaraz said. “The arms, as well.” It was a different match from then. Alcaraz refused to quit but it was a non-contest. The Spaniard, so thrilling when in full flight, moved like a bird whose wings had been clipped.
It is perhaps only now that Alcaraz and everyone else realises how different a proposition facing Djokovic at a grand slam really is.
What happened to Carlos Alcaraz? It was all down to Novak Djokovic
Alcaraz was the favourite to win the French Open but suffered due to the tension and stress of an epic battle against the 22-time grand slam champion
Casper Ruud on facing Novak Djokovic in the final: “It’s going to be tough, for sure. He’s playing for his 23rd. I’m playing for my first. So I’m going to just try to play without pressure and just try to enjoy the moment.
“I think that was my mentality last year, as well, and it didn’t go my way. Obviously I would like to try to do better than last year. Let’s see if I have learned something from the two previous ones that I played last year.
“It just feels great to be back. I didn’t think or necessarily believe in the beginning of the tournament that I was going to be in the final. I gave it my best, of course, in every match. Took one match at a time.
“It’s going to be toughest challenge of the year for me, to play Novak. We’re going to do our best to be ready and play our best level.”
Novak Djokovic on playing for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title: “Pressure is always on my shoulders, so it’s not going to be different. But it’s part of my sport, part of my life, all that I do. I think that having pressure is a privilege. But it’s a source of motivation, as well. Great motivation to play well and to reach Sunday.
“Before the tournament I was saying that of course for me Roland Garros is a Grand Slam, and it’s the most important tournament on this surface. So I was well-prepared so that I would be in this position so that I would be ready for this battle, battle to win this other Grand Slam title.
“I hope that I’ll play my best tennis level on Sunday. The only thing I can say now is that I’m very focused. History is always something that’s hovering over me, but I’m very happy to be in this position to write history of this sport, but I’m just thinking about winning the next match.”
Casper Ruud - results so far
1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)
2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri
3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen
4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry
Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)
Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)
Novak Djokovic - results so far
1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics
3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)
Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?
The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:30pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.
It’s a slightly later time than the women’s final, which started at 2:00pm.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Good morning
It’s a big day. Novak Djokovic can make tennis history in the French Open final as the Serbian takes on Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is a win away from breaking the men’s grand slam record and will become the first man to reach 23 major titles if he beats the fourth seed Ruud. The Norwegian was the runner-up in last year’s Roland Garros final as Rafael Nadal won his 22nd grand slam but Djokovic moved level with victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open and can now go ahead of his great rival for the first time with a third French Open crown.
Djokovic, who is also bidding to become the oldest ever French Open champion at 36, defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the young Spaniard was hit by cramps at the start of the third set. He has won all four previous meetings against Ruud, who has found impressive form once again on the Paris clay after defeating Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev to reach his third grand slam final.
Can Djokovic take the record? Follow live updates from the French Open final throughout the day in our live blog.
