Novak Djokovic can make tennis history in the French Open final as the Serbian takes on Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is a win away from breaking the men’s grand slam record and will become the first man to reach 23 major titles if he beats the fourth seed Ruud. The Norwegian was the runner-up in last year’s Roland Garros final as Rafael Nadal won his 22nd grand slam but Djokovic moved level with victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open and can now go ahead of his great rival for the first time with a third French Open crown.

Djokovic, who is also bidding to become the oldest ever French Open champion at 36, defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the young Spaniard was hit by cramps at the start of the third set. He has won all four previous meetings against Ruud, who has found impressive form once again on the Paris clay after defeating Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev to reach his third grand slam final.

Can Djokovic take the record? Follow live updates from the French Open final, below: