Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie LIVE: Italian Open result after tense last-16 match
Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-3 6-4 to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals in a match that was full of needle
Cameron Norrie left his mark on Novak Djokovic but saw his Italian Open run end in the fourth round. The world number one was simply too solid for Norrie in a 6-3 6-4 victory that maintains his record of never having lost before the quarter-finals in Rome.
The main talking point came in the fourth game of the second set as Norrie sought to retrieve an early break. Djokovic turned his back on the play after presenting his opponent with an easy smash, only for Norrie, seemingly unintentionally, to drill the ball into the Serbian’s legs.
Djokovic gave the British number one an extremely frosty stare and there was an edge to the contest thereafter, but Norrie never really threatened to land more than a glancing blow.
The 27-year-old, who had lost both his previous meetings with Djokovic, dropped serve at the start of the contest and was kept at arm’s length through the rest of the opening set, with the six-time champion putting on a tactical masterclass.
Novak Djokovic 6-3 2-2 Cameron Norrie* - Norrie breaks back!
OH WOW! Norrie breaks Djokovic with a smash that is directed at his opponent! The ball sat up for Norrie to smash and Djokovic turned his back on the ball. Norrie struck down and the ball caught Djokovic on the ankle. Norrie immediately held his hands up but Djokovic turned and stared at Norrie for a good few seconds, very slowly walking up to the net!
Tension!
Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 Cameron Norrie - Game, set and match!
Djokovic is asked about his visit to the injury before the match in his on-court interview.
“Everyday is something,” he says. “Thankfully it felt ok and hopefully tomorrow I’m feeling better.”
Infuriatingly, Djokovic is not asked about that smash as the interview is quickly wrapped up. How?!
Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 Cameron Norrie - Game, set and match!
Norrie received extensive treatment on his upper leg and hip flexor area during the changeover, but emerges to get to 0-30 on the Djokovic serve as the six-time Italian Open champion looks to close this out.
But there is no doubt from there as Djokovic rallies back to earn a 6-3 6-4 win to advance to the quarter-finals!
Djokovic’s first serve was so impressive as he controlled the points and dictated the rallies. The final moment was a loose forehand return from Norrie that went straight into the net, and there is a short and sharp handshake as the players meet in the net.
I’m not sure if Djokovic made eye contact.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 5-4 Cameron Norrie - Djokovic breaks!
Huge break of serve, after some huge gifts from Norrie. Two errors from the baseline were followed by a double fault, as Djokovic ramped up the pressure at the crucial moment in the second set.
But you just can’t make those mistakes against Djokovic, and Norrie has now called the trainer.
Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-4 Cameron Norrie*
Djokovic thumps down an ace to hold to love. The Serbian still isn’t very happy with the court and is trying to sweep away some of the loose clay at the baseline.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 3-4 Cameron Norrie
“Come on!” yells Norrie as he steers a backhand down the line and Djokovic slips on the baseline. It helps Norrie stay ahead in this second set and Djokovic is grumbling as he makes his way back to his chair.
“Sweep the court guys, sweep the court,” Djokovic says.
Novak Djokovic 6-3 3-3 Cameron Norrie*
There was already some tension bubbling under the surface to this match after Djokovic delayed the start time by 10 minutes, after going to the treatment room before play.
But one thing you don’t want to do is provoke Djokovic, and the Serbian unleashes a lovely forehand winner to get his hold and move back to 3-3 in this second set.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 2-3 Cameron Norrie
Incredible - Norrie holds to edge back ahead and there is a very tense moment between the players at the changeover.
This is suddenly very, very spicy.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 2-1 Cameron Norrie - Djokovic breaks!
Shot of the match from Djokovic! A running forehand is blasted down the line and catches the corner! It moves Djokovic up 0-30 and the pressure on Norrie grows as he is forced long. Two break points, but Norrie goes long again. Djokovic moves a break and a set ahead.
Novak Djokovic 6-3 1-1 Cameron Norrie*
Djokovic holds to love with a couple of wonderful points. One with a crushing forehand winner, the other a return to the drop shot to catch out Norrie. In between, Djokovic sat comfortably on his forehand to the Norrie backhand, eeking out the error.
