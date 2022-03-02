Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has said it is her “mission to unite tennis” after thrashing Russsian Anastasisa Potapova in Mexico.

Clad in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, Svitolina produced a brilliant performance, decisively beating Potapova 6-2 6-1 at the Monterrey Open.

Svitolina had initially refused to play her opening match of the WTA event, but decided to compete after a ban was levied against Russian and Belarusian tennis players that meant they would be unable to compete under the name or flags of their countries after the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Svitolina said afterwards that she hope to “unite” the sport behind her country and support Ukrainians.

The 27-year-old has said she will donate any prize money won to the Ukrainian army.

“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians,” former world number three Svitolina said.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing for my country and doing my best using my platform and using my resources to introduce that and try to invite people to support Ukraine.

“For me, playing the match here, I’m not playing only for myself. I’m playing for my country, I’m playing for the help of the Ukrainian army and people in need.

“Every victory that I’m going to get is going to be very special.”

Television graphics displayed a blank space alongside Potapova’s name where the Russian flag and country code would normally be.

Svitolina is the top seed in Monterrey and will next face Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.

At the WTA Lyon Open, Dayana Yastremska was another Ukrainian winner, beating Ana Bogdan in a third set tie-break (3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(7)).

Wrapping herself in her country’s flag after securing victory, Yastremska said: “I’m happy that I won for my country, but at the same time I’m very sad.

“My heart stays at home, and my mind is fighting here, so it’s very difficult to find the concentration, to find the balance.

“This win, compared to what’s going on in my country, is nothing. But I’m happy, at least, I’m also fighting for my country. I’m really proud of the Ukrainians and they’re really heroes. I hope everything is going to finish soon.”

Additional reporting by Reuters