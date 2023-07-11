Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After almost three hours of understanding her role and executing a calculated game plan to perfection, Elina Svitolina was suddenly at a loss to explain what she had achieved. In stunning the world No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, the Ukrainian wildcard, who only returned to tennis three months ago after becoming a mother, continued her fairytale comeback run in a story that is becoming bigger than the tournament. It could become greater still.

There will be no overshadowing this. After knocking out Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, delivering a victory for Ukraine against Belarus in a three-set thriller that was dominated afterwards by the Wimbledon crowd booing Azarenka off the court, Svitolina produced an even stronger performance against Swiatek. It’s a seismic shock, delivered by a wildcard with nothing to lose and who no longer sees tennis as the most important thing in her life.

But that, perhaps, is the explanation behind Svitolina’s stunning run. The 28-year-old is a former world No 3, previously reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2019, but was often unable to produce her best form at the grand slams earlier in her career. Four years later, and only months after giving birth to her daughter Skai, Svitolina is performing better than ever while playing for something bigger than herself. She is representing a country at war and bringing hope to a nation torn apart by Russian invasion.

At Wimbledon, the returning presence of players from Russia and Belarus and the noise that brings is a constant reminder of what Svitolina is fighting for. But the Ukrainian understands and has been inspired by the responsibility and opportunity tennis has given her. After childbirth, she returned to the court and drastically changed her game, suddenly becoming an aggressive player and developing a massive forehand. It was a response to how her life had changed, and how the world has as well.

Svitolina after winning match point against Swiatek (Getty Images)

“I don’t know what is happening right now in my head but it’s unbelievable,” Svitolina said, visibly stunned. There is no question who the favourite among the Wimbledon fans is now. Svitolina’s run to the French Open quarter-finals last month captured the imagination. At Roland Garros, with her husband Gael Monfils watching on, she was taken in by the French crowd and celebrated as a home player. The same thing is now happening at the All England Club. On Centre Court. Svitolina was roared over the finish line. The support Svitolina received was powerful and disrupted Swiatek, resulting in the most muddled of performances from the 22-year-old.

Svitolina’s reinvented game has similarities with Swiatek’s, characterised by tidy footwork and early forehands struck as hard as possible crosscourt. But there were moments early on where it felt like a mismatch and as Swiatek made an impressive start it looked like a step too far for Svitolina on her return. Then the crowd responded, willing Svitolina to dig in on every point and baseline rally. Gradually, it led to the most improbable implosion from the world No 1.

After being up a break in the opening set, Svitolina identified Swiatek’s second serve as a particularly vulnerable weakness. When the accuracy of Swiatek’s first serve plummeted, Svitolina jumped on the returns while showing great strength and willing defence on the baseline, extending the points while taking time away from Swiatek’s explosive weapon.

Svitolina has never reached a grand slam final (Getty Images)

Swiatek told Svitolina to win Wimbledon at the net (Getty Images)

It sparked a flurry of errors from Swiatek’s racket, with the match turning spectacularly. From Swiatek leading 0-30 on the Ukrainian’s serve at 4-5, Svitolina won 16 of the next 18 points to win the set - with the world No 1 winning just one point out of 12 on her second serve in the first set. Swiatek was hurried, stressed, and unable to keep the ball in play. Svitolina raised her fist and stood a set away.

The upset loomed, but Swiatek responded to turn the match into a thriller. With rain about to arrive, the roof closed and Swiatek composed herself after venting at her mental coach, Daria Abramowicz, in the changeover. Swiatek sat, head down inside a book, before rediscovering her backhand to force the second-set tiebreak as both players found their best level for the first time in the match.

In the tiebreak, Svitolina jumped into a 4-1 lead but Swiatek took a brave, all-or-nothing approach to produce her best winners of the match, building off deep, accurate returns to fire an unstoppable forehand into the corner and then an exceptional backhand crosscourt to reach set point. Svitolina’s backhand drifted over the baseline and there was a stunned silence as the challenge confirmed it was long.

After Swiatek lost her head in the first set and both players battling in the second, the third was all about Svitolina and the level she found. Svitolina handled Swiatek superbly in the decider, raising her game to unlock a stunning dominance on both her serve and return - winning 15 of her 18 first-serve points while breaking Swiatek twice with aggressive, arrowed returns.

As Swiatek returned into the net on the third match point, Svitolina fell to her knees. Swiatek, who wears a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat and has been one of the most prominent supporters of Ukrainian players, met her at the net and told her to win the tournament.

A title that would have been beyond Svitolina’s wildest imagination is now two matches away and she will play Marketa Vondrousova, a beatable opponent and world No 42, in the semi-finals. With Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, still in the other half of the draw, this Wimbledon comeback story could become more spectacular still.