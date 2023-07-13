✕ Close The last Wimbledon semi-finalists will be decided today

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4 to set up a clash with Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard edged an entertaining first set on a tiebreak before showing his class in the second and third, in what was the first Wimbledon quarter-final between two men under the age of 21 in the Open era.

It came after Ons Jabeur got her revenge on Elena Rybakina to knock the defending champion out of Wimbledon. In the reverse of last year’s final, Jabeur fought from a set down to earn a brilliant 6-7 6-4 6-1 win and set up a semi-final clash with Aryna Sabalenka. The Tunisian flashed a stunning array of winners to break Rybakina twice in the third set and end the 24-year-old’s title defence.

In the other men’s quarter-final on Wednesday, Christopher Eubanks’ dream run was ended in a five-set thriller by Medvedev, the third seed. The American was two sets to one up but eventually Medvedev prevailed with a 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1 victory.

Follow live updates and results from day 10 of Wimbledon, below.