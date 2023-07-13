Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz outclasses Holger Rune as Chris Eubanks loses to Daniil Medvedev
Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon semi-final after Christopher Eubanks’ dream run was ended by Daniil Medvedev
The last Wimbledon semi-finalists will be decided today
Loading....
Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4 to set up a clash with Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard edged an entertaining first set on a tiebreak before showing his class in the second and third, in what was the first Wimbledon quarter-final between two men under the age of 21 in the Open era.
It came after Ons Jabeur got her revenge on Elena Rybakina to knock the defending champion out of Wimbledon. In the reverse of last year’s final, Jabeur fought from a set down to earn a brilliant 6-7 6-4 6-1 win and set up a semi-final clash with Aryna Sabalenka. The Tunisian flashed a stunning array of winners to break Rybakina twice in the third set and end the 24-year-old’s title defence.
In the other men’s quarter-final on Wednesday, Christopher Eubanks’ dream run was ended in a five-set thriller by Medvedev, the third seed. The American was two sets to one up but eventually Medvedev prevailed with a 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1 victory.
Follow live updates and results from day 10 of Wimbledon, below.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz responds to Novak Djokovic ‘spying’ controversy
Carlos Alcaraz walked out of Centre Court and into a spying controversy after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.
The world number one beat fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune in straight sets to reach the last four.
He then had to respond to reports his father Carlos, a regular member of his entourage, recorded Novak Djokovic – who he is seeded to meet in the final – while the seven-time champion was training at Wimbledon’s Aorangi Park.
“Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches,” said Alcaraz.
“I think he gets into the club at 11am, gets out at 10pm, watching matches, watching practice from everyone.
“Being able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’s filmed the sessions.”
Carlos Alcaraz responds to Novak Djokovic ‘spying’ controversy at Wimbledon
Alcaraz’s father has been accussed of recording Djokovic’s training sessions ahead of a potential meeting in the Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz’s clinical brilliance sends warning to Wimbledon rivals
After more than an hour of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune serving up a classic opening set of futuristic tennis, the door suddenly closed. Standing in its way was the World No 1, as Alcaraz took the match away from his young rival and raced through the second and third sets to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.
This first grand slam meeting between Alcaraz and Rune, and first Wimbledon quarter-final played between two players under the age of 21, burned immensely bright to begin with. The stunning attacking play on both sides, creating fun points and absorbing rallies, seemed set to last until it reached the fading evening light on Centre Court. There was a shine to it, a gleaming freshness, until Alcaraz put his foot down. Staggeringly, after edging ahead by taking the first-set tiebreak, Alcaraz didn’t make a single unforced error in the second set and only one in the third. This was a performance that Novak Djokovic would have been proud of.
Carlos Alcaraz’s clinical brilliance sends warning to Wimbledon rivals
The Spaniard outclassed Holger Rune in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time
Ons Jabeur exorcises some Wimbledon demons after dreamlike game swings quarter-final
By Kieran Jackson on Centre Court
Last year, the emotions were too much for Ons Jabeur. For so long dubbed the woman to bring home Grand Slam glory to a whole continent, the Tunisian’s defeat in the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina was too much to take. Just to rub salt in the wounds, the Netflix cameras were present in the warm-up area to see it, as she was consoled by her husband and fitness coach Karim Kamoun.
But revenge is a dish best served cold. A rematch between the pair in the quarter-finals has long been in the pipeline since the draw was first published. Yet on this occasion, back on Centre Court with her emotions again tested after losing a tight first set, Jabeur came out on top in a fashion as bold as it was riveting. Following a 6-7(5), 6-4 6-1 victory, the Wimbledon dream is still alive.
But what swung the match – a toing and froing which saw little to split these grass court connoisseurs – was a game for the ages from Jabeur on her forehand wing. A shot custom to inconsistency, with a slap into the net not unfamiliar, in the end proved her opponent’s undoing when it mattered most.
Ons Jabeur exorcises Wimbledon demons after a dreamlike game swings quarter-final
Jabeur enacted her revenge on Elena Rybakina after losing last year’s final with a victory which will have tasted so sweet on Centre Court
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4
With today’s action done and dusted, we now have our match-ups finalised for the men’s and women’s semi-finals. They are as follows:
Women’s singles semi-finals
Thursday 13 July
Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]
Men’s singles semi-finals
Friday 14 July
Novak Djokovic (SER) [2] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8]
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Daniil Medvedev [3]
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4
As mentioned, Carlos Alcaraz’s opponent in the next round will be Daniil Medvedev after the Russian came through his thrilling quarter-final with Chris Eubanks in five sets.
You can read about how that match played out in full, below:
Daniil Medvedev stops Chris Eubanks run to reach first Wimbledon semi-final
The Russian hit back to beat crowd-favourite Eubanks in five sets.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4
Speaking after his win, the Spaniard said: “It’s amazing, a dream for me since I started playing tennis to win here at Wimbledon, such a great tournament. Honestly, I didn’t expect to be playing at such a great level on this surface - it’s crazy.
On playing his friend, Rune: “It was tough. In the beginning, I was really nervous but even more so playing against Rune, someone the same age as me and playing at a great level. But as I’ve said a few times, once you get on the court you’re not friends, you have to be focused on yourself.”
On his semi-final opponent, Daniil Medvedev: “It’s going to be a really tough one. His game suits this surface really well but right now I’m going to enjoy this moment. It’s not every year that you get to play a semi-final here.”
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune latest score
GAME, SET AND MATCH - Carlos Alcaraz beats Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4
Rune makes Alcaraz serve it out for the match and it’s a clinical start from the Spaniard as he moves to 40-0 with yet another dominant display on his serve.
Three match points...and two gone. A double fault to start and a passing shot that goes wide sees Rune move back to 40-30.
But it’s third time lucky. A second serve kicks up on Rune and his forehand flies comfortably wide! Smiles at the net before Alcaraz lets out a roar to his box who, along with the whole of centre court, rise to congratulate this simply superb 20-year-old.
A straight-set victory and the number one seed marches on to the semi-finals.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune latest score
*Alcaraz 7-6 6-4 5-4 Rune
Alcaraz shows his class once again as he takes on Rune’s serve early, putting the Dane on the back foot before the Spaniard smashes it home with ease. Rune then nets to hand Alcaraz a chance at 15-30 but responds well to send the Spaniard scampering across the court as he draws level at 30-30.
It’s to no avail, though, as Alcaraz persists. He capitalises on a second serve to bring up a match point on Rune’s serve...not to be. Rune remains defiant with a good trio of serves to save match point and win the game. He’ll make Alcaraz serve out for the match.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune latest score
Alcaraz 7-6 6-4 5-3 Rune*
A big backhand response off the Alcaraz serve draws the applause of the centre court crowd but it’s the only point he can muster as Alcaraz remains at his clinical best to hold serve and move within one game of victory.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune latest score
*Alcaraz 7-6 6-4 4-3 Rune
Rune is drawn wide and can’t recover as Alcaraz whips a forehand winner into the vacant court. The Dane’s energy levels appear to be dropping fast while Alcaraz looks like he’s only just started.
Rune’s forehand clips the net and flies wide as Alcaraz draws level at 30-30. A big point coming up and it’s a big couple of serves from Rune who he shakes his fist at his box. They rise and meet him with a response as the Dane looks to harness every ounce of energy remaining to mount an unlikely comeback.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies