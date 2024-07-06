Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Judy Murray has labelled Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal from her mixed-doubles match with Andy Murray “astonishing”, as her son’s Wimbledon career comes to a sudden end.

Andy previously announced that this year’s Wimbledon would be his final edition, with the Scot entering the singles and the doubles alongside his brother Jamie. However, Andy withdrew from the singles on the morning of his first-round match.

He did, though, announce that he would play mixed doubles with Raducanu, 21. And after losing his doubles match with Jamie, Andy’s first mixed-doubles tie with Raducanu was lined up as his next – and potentially last – outing at SW19.

That all changed on Saturday (6 July), when Raducanu withdrew from the match while citing stiffness in her wrist, as the former US Open champion prioritises her singles run. As such, 37-year-old Andy has played his final match at Wimbledon, where he was singles champion in 2013 and 2016.

After Marcus Buckland – a tennis presenter for Amazon Prime Video – called the news “astonishing” in a post on X, Judy replied: “Yes, astonishing.”

After losing his doubles match with Jamie, Andy received a moving tribute on Centre Court on Thursday. The former world No 1 tearfully bade farewell to Wimbledon as key figures from his career – including Novak Djkovovic – watched on.

Raducanu burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old in 2021, when she became the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 at SW19 in the Open Era. Later that year, she won the US Open. No man or woman had previously won a grand slam as a qualifier in the Open Era.

In the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday, Raducanu beat ninth seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets. She next faces qualifier Lulu Radovcic on Sunday.