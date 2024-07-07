Judy Murray responds to Emma Raducanu comment after shock Wimbledon doubles decision

Support truly

Judy Murray has said she was being sarcastic when she labelled Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal from her mixed-doubles match with Andy Murray as “astonishing”.

Andy’s Wimbledon career came to an abrupt end as Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the mixed-doubles left the two-time champion unable to play his last match at SW19.

Raducanu withdrew while citing stiffness in her wrist, prioritising her health ahead of her singles match against Lulu Sun as the 21-year-old bids to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Andy is said to be devastated by the decision, while eyebrows were raised as his mother Judy reacted to a post on X/Twitter calling the news “astonishing”, to which she replied: “Yes, astonishing.”

The 64-year-old then switched her X/Twitter account to private after her post with flooded with replies. But, in a fresh post on Sunday morning, Judy clarified her original comment.

“Not sure anyone understands sarcasm these days,” Judy said. “Pretty sure the scheduling (4th match court 1 with a singles following day) will have played a major part in any decision making.”

Murray’s Wimbledon career was celebrated in a special ceremony on Centre Court following his defeat in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie, but Murray believed he had another match to come as he waved farewell.

Raducanu, the world number 135, was in sensational form as she defeated Maria Sakkari in the singles on Friday to reach the fourth round but the 21-year-old said in a statement: “Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning.

“Therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.”

Raducanu was pictured training in an England top on Saturday afternoon before her decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles was announced, and looked to be grimacing as she held her wrist.

The pairing of Murray and Raducanu, Britain’s only grand slam singles champions this century, promised to be a treat for Wimbledon fans, with the match set to be play on Saturday evening as the fourth match on Court One.

Raducanu takes on qualifier Lulu Sun, the world No 123, for a place in the quarter-finals with the 21-year-old’s match scheduled second on Centre Court on Sunday afternoon.

Had Raducanu played the mixed doubles her recovery time would have been limited to less than 24 hours before taking to Centre Court, where she is aiming to reach the last-eight at her home grand slam for the first time.