Emma Raducanu returns to action at Wimbledon as she bids for the quarter-finals, after her decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles brought Andy Murray’s career at SW19 to an abrupt end.

Citing soreness in her right wrist, Raducanu prioritised her fitness for the singles as she bids to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time. After her storming win over Maria Sakkari, the Briton takes on qualifier Lulu Sun, the world no 123.

Raducanu is the last Briton standing in the singles draw after defeats for Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart yesterday. She will take to Centre Court following Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Ugo Humbert, before Coco Gauff aims to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final against Emma Navarro.

There was a shock yesterday as world No 1 Iga Swiatek was knocked out of Wimbledon by Yulia Putintseva, while Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down to reach the fourth round. After Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the mixed doubles, Murray has now played his final-ever match at the All England Club.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below: