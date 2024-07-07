Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores as Emma Raducanu bids for quarter-finals after Andy Murray doubles decision
Raducanu takes on qualifier Lulu Sun for a place in the quarter-finals after her decision to pull out of the mixed doubles meant Murray has played his last match at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu returns to action at Wimbledon as she bids for the quarter-finals, after her decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles brought Andy Murray’s career at SW19 to an abrupt end.
Citing soreness in her right wrist, Raducanu prioritised her fitness for the singles as she bids to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time. After her storming win over Maria Sakkari, the Briton takes on qualifier Lulu Sun, the world no 123.
Raducanu is the last Briton standing in the singles draw after defeats for Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart yesterday. She will take to Centre Court following Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Ugo Humbert, before Coco Gauff aims to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final against Emma Navarro.
There was a shock yesterday as world No 1 Iga Swiatek was knocked out of Wimbledon by Yulia Putintseva, while Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down to reach the fourth round. After Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the mixed doubles, Murray has now played his final-ever match at the All England Club.
Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below:
Wimbledon 2024: Women’s singles last-16 set
Yulia Putintseva vs Jelena Ostapenko (13)
Danielle Collins (11) vs Barbora Krejcikova (31)
Elena Rybakina (4) vs Anna Kalinskaya (17)
Elina Svitolina (31) vs Xinyu Wang
Lulu Sun (Q) vs Emma Raducanu (WC)
Paula Badosa vs Donna Vekic
Jasmine Paolini (7) vs Madison Keys (12)
Emma Navarro (19) vs Coco Gauff (2)
Wimbledon: men’s last-16 line-up set
Jannik Sinner (1) vs Ben Shelton (14)
Grigor Dimitrov (10) vs Daniil Medvedev (5)
Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Ugo Humbert (16)
Tommy Paul (12) vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Lorenzo Musetti (25) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (LL)
Taylor Fritz (13) vs Alexander Zverev (4)
Arthur Fils vs Alex de Minaur (9)
Holger Rune (15) vs Novak Djokovic (2)
Andy Murray devastated to miss out on Wimbledon farewell
Andy Murray is absolutely devastated to miss out on a final match at Wimbledon.
The Scot was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu on Saturday evening but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash earlier in the day citing stiffness in her right wrist.
There had been great anticipation about Britain’s two most high-profile players teaming up to give Murray a final swansong at the All England Club.
Judy Murray ‘astonished’ by Emma Raducanu move as Andy’s Wimbledon career brought to sudden end
Judy Murray has labelled Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal from her mixed-doubles match with Andy Murray “astonishing”, as her son’s Wimbledon career comes to a sudden end.
Andy previously announced that this year’s Wimbledon would be his final edition, with the Scot entering the singles and the doubles alongside his brother Jamie. However, Andy withdrew from the singles on the morning of his first-round match.
He did, though, announce that he would play mixed doubles with Raducanu, 21. And after losing his doubles match with Jamie, Andy’s first mixed-doubles tie with Raducanu was lined up as his next – and potentially last – outing at SW19.
That all changed on Saturday, when Raducanu withdrew from the match while citing stiffness in her wrist, as the former US Open champion prioritises her singles run. As such, 37-year-old Andy has played his final match at Wimbledon, where he was singles champion in 2013 and 2016.
Judy Murray ‘astonished’ by Emma Raducanu withdrawal from doubles with Andy
Andy Murray has played his last Wimbledon match, after Raducanu withdrew from their planned mixed-doubles tie due to stiffness in her wrist
How can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
What is Sunday’s TV schedule?
11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
12:15 - 17:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
When is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon?
Raducanu is the second match of the day on Centre Court, with Carlos Alcaraz first facing Frenchman Ugo Humbert at 1:30pm BST.
Alcaraz was taken to five sets against Frances Tiafoe in the third round but the reigning champion will be expected to win more comfortably.
Raducanu could therefore expect to be on court from around 4pm on Sunday 7 July, although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.
Raducanu takes on qualifier Lulu Sun in Wimbledon fourth round
Emma Raducanu looks to continue her impressive Wimbledon run as she returns to singles action against qualifier Lulu Sun, following her decision to withdraw from her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray.
Raducanu has matched her best performance at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round with an impressive victory over ninth seed Maria Sakkari, but pulled out of the mixed doubles citing wrist soreness.
Raducanu’s decision brought Murray’s Wimbledon career to an abrupt end, with the two-time champion unable to play with another partner, but there are no indications that the Briton’s wrist will stop her from playing in the singles.
The 21-year-old wanted to prioritise the singles and said after her 6-2 6-3 win over Sakkari that she is enjoying herself on the tennis court again following her US Open title three years ago.
Raducanu will be wary of the threat posed by Lulu Sun and knows her opponent well from the juniors. Sun is ranked 123rd in the world but has won six matches in a row from qualifying - including a win against eighth seed Qinwen Zheng.
Good morning
Emma Raducanu is the last Briton standing in the singles as the last-16 gets underway, with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff all in action today.
Raducanu faces the qualifier Lulu Sun aiming to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final, after taking the decision to pull out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray due to wrist soreness.
Alcaraz survived a five-set thriller with Frances Tiafoe in round three and now takes on Frenchman Ugo Humbert, while the match of the day is arguably the clash between World No 1 Sinner and big-serving American Ben Shelton, who has won three five-setters in row.
Gauff takes on compatriot and 19th seed Emma Navarro in another intriguing match as the World No 2 looks to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career.
