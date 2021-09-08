Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic LIVE: US Open tennis score and result from quarter-final match
Follow all the latest from Flushing Meadows as British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open semi-finals
British teenager Emma Raducanu produced a remarkable performance to beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 today to reach the US Open semi-finals, continuing her fairytale run in New York.
Raducanu, 18, had dispatched all of her opponents in straight sets en route to the last eight, and it was no different in what was supposed to be her toughest challenge yet – against Swiss 11th seed Bencic, who was fresh from gold medal glory in Tokyo and had also steamrollered her way to the quarters, beating Polish sensation and French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the previous round.
Raducanu and Bencic had never met before ahead of today’s clash in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but what promised to be an intriguing encounter between two in-form players gave way to a largely one-sided victory for the Briton. After seeing her serve broken by Bencic in the opening game, Raducanu was almost flawless as she stormed to victory and a spot in the final four. Next up for the teenager will be a meeting with either Greece’s Maria Sakkari or fourth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon final this summer.
Emma Raducanu through to US Open semi-finals
Emma Raducanu is the youngest British woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 46 years, and is now one match away from becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade in 1977.
Jo Durie was the last British woman to reach a US Open semi-final. That was in 1983.
Emma Raducanu through to US Open semi-finals
Emma Raducanu will now play either fourth-seed Karolina Pliskova or Maria Sakkari in the US Open semi-finals, and I still can’t believe we are saying that.
Pliskova reached the Wimbledon final this year and is also a former US Open finalist and would be favourite to advance, although there have been plenty of shocks so far in New York so nothing is guaranteed.
In the other half of the draw, the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandes plays second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Emma Raducanu through to US Open semi-finals
The way Raducanu held serve down the stretch, at 0-30 at both 4-3 and 5-4, was mightily impressive. One of just a number of highlights from the 18-year-old.
She hit 23 winners to 12 unforced errors, and hardly put a foot wrong in the second set.
There were six aces, her most in any match so far in New York, and she won a remarkable 57 per cent of points on Bencic’s second serve, continuing her impressive returning game.
Emma Raducanu through to US Open semi-finals
The moment the match was won.
Emma Raducanu, a qualifier, at 18 years of age, is through to the US Open semi-finals on just her second Grand Slam appearance.
She has still only dropped 22 games, no more than four in a set, and has yet to lose a set in New York!
Emma Raducanu through to US Open semi-finals
Emma Raducanu cannot believe this.
“Belinda is an unbelievable opponent - her ball speed caught me off guard but I’m so glad to have got through it,” Raducanu beams, as she begins her courtside interview.
“I’ve got an amazing team here with me and at home. Thank you so much everyone. Everything that we’ve been working on has shown here, so thank you so much.
“I was 0-30 in my last couple of service games, so to hold was so big. I just focussed on what I could control, getting my first serves in. Belinda fights until the end.
“To have so many young players here doing so well just shows how strong the next generation is. Leylah [Fernandez] is so nice, she was handing out cupcakes the other day for her 19th birthday. But everyone is on their own trajectory.”
EMMA RADUCANU THROUGH TO US OPEN SEMI-FINAL: Raducanu 6-3, 6-4 Bencic
How’s your nerve, Emma Raducanu? She comes under pressure on the opening point and looked to be hanging on until a forehand hits the net. A double fault then brings up 0-30. Now this is pressure.
Bencic goes big on Raducanu’s serve but hits the forehand long - that’s a gift.
Bencic then hits a short return and Raducanu doesn’t pass up the opportunity to hit the forehand winner.
Wow, an ace out wide from Raducanu brings up match point. A backhand from the 18-year-old then clips the line, just, and Raducanu then takes over the point to pile the pressure on Bencic, who nets!
Raducanu is through to the US Open semi-finals! Unbelievable!
*Raducanu 6-3, 5-4 Bencic
Raducanu takes the first point of Bencic’s service game as she outlasts the Swiss on a lengthy rally, and looks to be doing the same in the second point before Bencic hits a winner off a forehand volley.
A loose backhand from Bencic as Raducanu upped the pace brings up 15-30, but Bencic goes bold on the second serve and is rewarded as she hits a powerful shot out wide.
At 30-30, Raducanu has a look at a backhand winner down the line but she finds the net, and Bencic seals the hold with an ace.
Emma Raducanu will now serve for a place in the US Open semi-finals.
Raducanu 6-3, 5-3 Bencic*
These are huge moments for Raducanu now. She drops the opening point of her service game as she hits a forehand low into the net before her first double fault of the match brings up a pressure situation at 0-30.
An unforced error from Bencic that drifts long of the baseline is a gift, before the Swiss finds the net with another error as she slams her racket in frustration.
Bencic then hits two further shots into the net, as Raducanu claims the vital hold. Bencic threw that one away, though.
*Raducanu 6-3, 4-3 Bencic
Two big serves from Bencic gets her out of a slight hole to move to 30-15 but she then sends a forehand out wide to bring up 30-30.
Goodness - another double fault from Bencic, at another crucial point in the match, gives Raducanu a break-point chance.
The Olympic champion gets out of trouble with a succession of well-placed volleys at the net, before a forehand volley winner earns the hold. A strong response from the 24-year-old.
Raducanu 6-3, 4-2 Bencic*
Bencic clips the net cord with a backhand before Raducanu dispatches the backhand volley to take the first point of her service game - before she hits her fifth ace of the match to bring up 30-0.
Bencic goes long with her return on the next point before she again attacks the Raducanu second serve with a clean forehand winner. Raducanu then hits the net following another imposing shot from Bencic to bring up a slight pressure point at 40-30.
Bencic again goes for the winner on the Raducanu second serve. She again clips the net cord but this time it drifts wide.
Raducanu holds and is now two games away from the US Open semi-final.
