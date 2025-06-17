Emma Raducanu paired with Carlos Alcaraz for new-look US Open mixed doubles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is set to play with Carlos Alcaraz in a star-studded mixed doubles event at the US Open this summer.

Traditionally played in the latter stages of grand slams, US Open organisers announced earlier this year they would hold the mixed doubles tournament over two days in the week before the main tournament in an attempt to attract more high-profile players.

The response was largely negative but the announcement of the first 16 pairs to have entered appears to have justified the move.

Raducanu will hope it is more successful than her first mixed doubles attempt at a grand slam last summer with Andy Murray at Wimbledon, where she pulled out ahead of their opening match because of concern over her wrist, denying her partner what would have been a final appearance at the All England Club.

It became one of the biggest stories of the tournament, with Raducanu receiving heavy criticism and later apologising to Murray.

As well as Alcaraz and Raducanu, British number one Jack Draper has entered with Olympic goal medallist Zheng Qinwen while men’s world number one Jannik Sinner will play with American Emma Navarro.

Other pairs include women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic and fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic and off-court partners Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The event will take place on August 19 and 20, with the winners scooping a prize pot of one million US dollars (approximately £750,000).

Not all the pairs announced on Tuesday might make the cut, with entries open until July 28.

The top eight teams with the best combined singles ranking – which currently would not include Raducanu and Alcaraz – will qualify directly, with eight further teams given wild card spots.