Emma Raducanu beats Veronika Kudermetova to set up Coco Gauff clash in Rome

Raducanu progressed after defeating the Russian 5-7 6-0 6-1 in a contest lasting just over two and a half hours.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 11 May 2025 15:32 BST
Emma Raducanu is ready for the Italian Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Emma Raducanu is ready for the Italian Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Emma Raducanu set up an Italian Open last-16 meeting with Coco Gauff as she came from behind to beat Veronika Kudermetova in Rome.

After losing the first set despite serving at 5-4 up, Raducanu bounced back in emphatic fashion, seeing off her Russian opponent 5-7 6-0 6-1 in a contest lasting just over two and a half hours.

The 22-year-old Briton told Sky Sports: “For me the best thing about today I think was recovering after losing the first set and having serve for it.

“I think I threw in a pretty poor game at 5-4 serving, but I felt under pressure on Veronika’s returns, she was literally red-lining everything and it was all going in and I was like ‘I don’t know where to serve’ and it’s not a nice feeling to have.

“I’m so happy with how I didn’t let the rest of the match get away with me. I think that’s a big progress compared to maybe the matches I played in the past.”

Asked about trying to focus when Kudermetova took a medical time-out in set two, Raducanu said: “It was difficult, but luckily I was 5-0 up.

“I kind of knew it was to try and throw me off, but at the same time, I kept my cool. Luckily I had a good cushion, I served it out, and then from the third set I was really on it.”

Fourth seed Gauff had earlier beaten Magda Linette 7-5 6-3.

