Emma Raducanu beats Veronika Kudermetova to set up Coco Gauff clash in Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu set up an Italian Open last-16 meeting with Coco Gauff as she came from behind to beat Veronika Kudermetova in Rome.

After losing the first set despite serving at 5-4 up, Raducanu bounced back in emphatic fashion, seeing off her Russian opponent 5-7 6-0 6-1 in a contest lasting just over two and a half hours.

The 22-year-old Briton told Sky Sports: “For me the best thing about today I think was recovering after losing the first set and having serve for it.

“I think I threw in a pretty poor game at 5-4 serving, but I felt under pressure on Veronika’s returns, she was literally red-lining everything and it was all going in and I was like ‘I don’t know where to serve’ and it’s not a nice feeling to have.

“I’m so happy with how I didn’t let the rest of the match get away with me. I think that’s a big progress compared to maybe the matches I played in the past.”

Asked about trying to focus when Kudermetova took a medical time-out in set two, Raducanu said: “It was difficult, but luckily I was 5-0 up.

“I kind of knew it was to try and throw me off, but at the same time, I kept my cool. Luckily I had a good cushion, I served it out, and then from the third set I was really on it.”

Fourth seed Gauff had earlier beaten Magda Linette 7-5 6-3.