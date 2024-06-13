Emma Raducanu vs Daria Snigur LIVE: Latest score and updates from Nottingham

( Action Images via Reuters )

Emma Raducanu is back in action today and takes on Ukraine’s Daria Snigur at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Raducanu is fully underway with her grass court preparations as she hopes to peak in time for Wimbledon this July and is growing in both confidence and fitness following a six-week absence. She skipped the French Open after a first-round defeat at the Madrid Open choosing instead to focus on the grass court season and ‘keep fit for the rest of the year’.

Her first round match in Nottingham saw her easily sweep past Japanese opponent Ena Shibahara, winning 6-1 6-4 in straight sets though she was displeased at some “insane” line calls.

Snigur, meanwhile, impressed with a straight sets win of her own against fellow Ukranian Marta Kostyuk. The 22-year-old ran out a 6-3 6-3 winner on Tuesday and will hope to Raducanu’s name to her list of beaten opponents today.

Follow all the latest updates from Nottingham below: