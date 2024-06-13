Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu is back in action today and plays Daria Snigur at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

The Briton is building both confidence and fitness after a six-week absence having missed the French Open following a first-round defeat at the Madrid Open. Instead, Raducanu has been focusing on “keeping fit for the rest of the year” and the build-up to Wimbledon.

Raducanu eased to victory in the first round in Nottingham, defeating Japanese Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-4, although she voiced her displeasure at some “insane” line calls.

“I mean, I feel like I was playing two v one on court, it was insane,” Raducanu said. “I would have used probably at least four challenges! I was very pleased to come through that, it wasn’t easy. I haven’t played in a match for a while, playing someone who comes through qualifying and is used to the conditions, I am very pleased to have won that match. And more just happy with how I was in myself. My demeanour was great, my attitude was great, that is the most important thing and if I have that then I know the tennis will follow.”

Francesca Jones plays Ashlyn Krueger next on Centre Court, before No 1 seed Ons Jabeur faces Linda Fruhvirtova. Here’s everything you need to know about the last 16 match:

When is it?

The match will begin at around 11:30pm BST on Centre Court.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the match with free-to-air coverage on the BBC Red Button. There is a live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Thursday’s coverage begins at 11:20am and ends at 8:00pm.

Friday, 14 June

11:20am - 8pm - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 15 June

11:20am - 8pm - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 1:10pm-7:00pm)

Sunday, 16 June

11:20am - 8pm - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20am-7:00pm)

How is Raducanu’s fitness?

“It was pretty surreal because obviously I couldn’t be on crutches because I’d had two wrist surgeries,” she said ahead of her return in Nottingham. “So I had a cast on one hand – I’d timed it so I didn’t have two casts at the same time, obviously – a splint on the other and my ankle was also pretty much immobilised, in a splint and stitches. So I would just scooter around with one knee. As someone who is so active it’s difficult to just shut your body down.

“I think it’s very easy for me to lose sight of where I was exactly a year ago because it is pretty much a year ago to this day, this month. You get so caught up in your own world that you want more and more and more. But a year ago I was on a scooter scooting around and I didn’t know – there was an element of doubt.

( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

“To be healthy and to be here, I need to cherish it. So thanks for reminding me to do that. Body-wise, physical-wise, I feel really healthy. I feel really strong. I’ve done amazing work with my trainer over the last few months, since surgery.

“I’m in a really fit place. I think my wrists are actually in a better position than they ever were. So there’s zero doubt or apprehension whether I’m hitting the ball or designing my schedule. It’s more about being proactive and not wanting to put yourself in any unnecessary situations.”

Odds

Emma Raducanu 2/9

Daria Snigur 3/1