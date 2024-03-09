Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu will look to win back-to-back matches for the first time in a year as she takes on Dayana Yastremska in the second round of Indian Wells.

Raducanu, who is bidding to build confidence and fitness this season, opened her tournament with an encouraging victory over qualifier Rebeka Masarova.

The 21-year-old won 6-2 6-3 as the former US Open champion looks to build on her run to the last-16 in California last season, which was the last time she advanced past the second round of a tournament.

Raducanu will face a sterner test against Yastremska, the World No 31.

Te Ukrainian reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this season after almost emulating Raducanu by starting the grand slam in the opening round of qualifying.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Raducanu vs Yastremska

The match is expected to begin at 7pm GMT on Court 3.

How can I watch it?

The Indian Wells Masters 2024 will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.