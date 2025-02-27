Emma Raducanu to play in Indian Wells following Dubai incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu will return to action next week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The former US Open champion suffered a difficult experience at her most recent tournament in Dubai last week when she was approached by a man displaying what the WTA described as “fixated behaviour” before her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova.

Raducanu was visibly distressed, hiding behind the umpire’s chair early in the contest after spotting the man in the first few rows of seats.

The 22-year-old, who had ended a four-match losing run in the first round, opted not to press charges after the man was detained but he has been banned from future tournaments.

Raducanu had been weighing up whether to take a longer break after returning home but has decided to play Indian Wells, one of the biggest tournaments of the year, as planned.

According to reports, the world number 55, who has performed strongly in the Californian desert in the past, will be offered extra security.

Raducanu’s search for a new full-time coach goes on and she will be supported in Indian Wells by her fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura and Tom Welsh.

Welsh has formerly worked with Leylah Fernandez, the player Raducanu beat to win the US Open in 2021, and joined the National Academy at Loughborough three years ago.

It is understood his involvement is limited solely to this one tournament.